Advertising

Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 1 2013.

Dec 01, 2013 at 04:59 AM
New England Patriots

(on the Patriots' resolve and ability to find a way to win)
"Yeah, we've got some of that. I wish we could start fast and put the foot on the gas pedal the whole way, but we just got behind a little bit and played a lot better in the second half. We still got plenty of chances to convert even more and got to figure out a way to keep moving the ball, get the ball in the end zone. But a lot of guys made some really big plays. James Develin and Jules (Julian Edelman), I mean everyone contributed. Steve (Gostkowski) had some great kicks."

(on RB James Develin's knowledge of where to line up even with less experience)
"Yeah, he knows right where to go. He knows his job, his responsibility, and he gets lined up and they were matching us with some different personnel groupings, and whatever we've asked of him, for example, he's done a great job of coming in and understanding what to do and doing a great job with it."

(on differences between the first and second half)
"I'll watch the tape and figure it out. But, whatever we're doing is not good enough and we can't keep getting behind because you've got to play too well in the second half to overcome. But turnovers, those never help. We did a good job with penalties today. We didn't get sacked, so one of the best fronts in football and not get sacked, they can really rush the quarterback. We had some good matchups; we made a lot of plays. We probably had more opportunities to make plays, but they're pretty good in the secondary and those guys played really hard. It's a good defense; they're number one rated pass defense in the league so we had to play our best."

(on whether or not the second half makes him feel like they're starting to figure things out)
"Yeah, we figured it out a little bit last week too. But it was good to get a win on the road. We talked about that because we have lost the last three on the road. Our communication needs to be better, in and out of the huddle. Our execution on third down, critical third downs is important. Really making some clutch plays like we did on defense, that last stop they made really saved the game for us."

(on the performance of the running backs)
"LeGarrette (Blount) ran really hard, Shane (Vereen) is doing a great job coming back for us coming off of being out for a while and Brandon (Bolden) got a lot of touches too. All of those guys contributed. We're going to need them all; that's one of the strengths of our team. They all can run, they run hard, they usually find the hole and if we have good numbers we usually gain pretty good yards. (on having confidence in offense when the game is on the line)
"Yeah, I think our coaches do a great job of getting to the adjustments that we need to make, because you go the first half and you don't produce much at all, and Coach (Bill Belichick) will come in at halftime and say 'OK, these are the things we're going to have to do well to move the ball.' We started with a great drive there at the start of the third quarter then scored again, then scored again and scored again. It was really a great way for us to play offense."

(on TE Rob Gronkowski)
"He made some big plays. The touchdown was a great play. It was an adjustment. He was covered early and wheeled out of the route and made a great catch. Then the catch in the third quarter to drag those guys down the field was awesome too. He made a great play on a catch and run there. Whenever he gets going, the rest of us get going. I hope he realizes the importance for him to be able to play that kind of style for us. It really helps everyone."

(on if he's worried certain wins mask the team's deficiencies)
"Yeah, there's going to be one team that's happy at the end of the year. That's just the way it is. I don't know. We're trying to do our best, go out there and execute the gameplan and certainly it's not always perfect, but every team has talent so it's tough to win on the road, especially when you get behind 17-7. You pump a lot of life in to them there. It ended up being a dogfight for us, but we found a way to pull it out and I think that's the most important thing. No matter what the situation is; if you're ahead late, if you're behind late, you have to figure out a way to win it at the end."

