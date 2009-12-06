Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Aug 29 | 08:55 AM - 05:00 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Tom Brady Postgame Presser (Audio Only)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference at the Land Shark Stadium on Sunday, December 06, 2009 (On not scoring in the red zone) - "That probably tells the story.

Dec 06, 2009 at 08:20 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference at the Land Shark Stadium on Sunday, December 06, 2009

(On not scoring in the red zone) - "That probably tells the story. When you're down there in the red area and you don't score touchdowns you just give the other team too many opportunities and you're not going to win very often when you score 21 points. It's frustrating but we've got to fight back and go out there and do a better job next time."

(On if there anything he can put your finger on regarding the offensive struggles) - "We made mistakes, we made them in the first half and we made them in the second half and you're not going to score enough points. We certainly had our opportunities today and we didn't make them."

(On Randy Moss) - "They're focusing a lot on him and you have to get the ball to other guys when they do that. As the game went along they kept having guys over there so I'd go to other guys."

(On how much the injury to his finger impacted him) - "There are a lot of guys that are banged up this time of year. You've got to get the job done. If you're out there on the field you're expected to go out there and play great. At times we did that and other times we didn't. There are a lot of guys that are banged up."

(On if that is a polite way to say he isn't 100%) - "I don't think many guys are 100%, I really don't. It's late in the year, it's 12 games, it's a physical game and you still have to go out there and get the job done."

(On if he think the team is underachieving) "I think we've played pretty inconsistent. We have some good drives and then we have some bad drives. Everyone is trying to put their finger on it and really figure it out. It's frustrating for all of us. We certainly think that when we go out there we have a lot of confidence that we're going to get the ball in the end zone. We had some chances today inside the 5 yard line, inside the 10 yard line and we get no points. That's the frustrating part for all of us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Bubble breakdown: Tough decisions loom for Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players Progress Towards Week 1

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jalen Mills, David Andrews, and Lawrence Guy address the media on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/26: "We didn't have a real good night in any phase of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/26: "We're all gonna come together and be strong"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/26: "We have a good group of young individuals that want to learn from us"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, August 26th, 2022.

David Andrews 8/26: "You have to flush it and move on"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale loops around for a 10-yard sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising