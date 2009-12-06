Tom Brady Postgame Presser (Audio Only)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference at the Land Shark Stadium on Sunday, December 06, 2009

(On not scoring in the red zone) - "That probably tells the story. When you're down there in the red area and you don't score touchdowns you just give the other team too many opportunities and you're not going to win very often when you score 21 points. It's frustrating but we've got to fight back and go out there and do a better job next time."

(On if there anything he can put your finger on regarding the offensive struggles) - "We made mistakes, we made them in the first half and we made them in the second half and you're not going to score enough points. We certainly had our opportunities today and we didn't make them."

(On Randy Moss) - "They're focusing a lot on him and you have to get the ball to other guys when they do that. As the game went along they kept having guys over there so I'd go to other guys."

(On how much the injury to his finger impacted him) - "There are a lot of guys that are banged up this time of year. You've got to get the job done. If you're out there on the field you're expected to go out there and play great. At times we did that and other times we didn't. There are a lot of guys that are banged up."

(On if that is a polite way to say he isn't 100%) - "I don't think many guys are 100%, I really don't. It's late in the year, it's 12 games, it's a physical game and you still have to go out there and get the job done."