Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 17 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 20 - 11:57 PM

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Tom Brady Press Conference Transcript

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 9, 2013.

Oct 09, 2013 at 05:05 AM
New England Patriots

**

Q: **What do you need to do Sunday to get the offense going against a very tough team?

TB:They're one of the best football teams in the league, so it's going to be a good challenge for us. They're 5-0. They're playing great in all three phases, so we've got to bring our best to beat them. But they challenge you in all areas. They've been one of the best teams in the league for a while. So, it's good to play an NFC opponent, we've played two of them. Hopefully we can go out and beat these guys, but it will be tough.

Q:There is a higher expectation that Rob Gronkowski will be back this weekend. What are your thoughts on having him back in the huddle?

TB:Whenever that happens, who knows? I feel like I've kind of talked about it a lot the past five weeks. If he is there, he's there. If he's not, he's not. We're going to try to win anyway.

Q:How frustrated are you that, with all the work that is going on at practice, the offense continues to have problems scoring at times?

TB:Well I mean our job is to go out there and score, so we're not doing a great job of that. The execution has to be a lot better. That's what we're working on. We're trying to improve in all areas. It's frustrating when we don't score, but we're going to try and do better this weekend.

Q:Are you personally frustrated though?

TB:I just want us to score points, so whatever it takes to score points, that's what matters. I think you let your emotions get into it and feelings and so forth – I mean realistically, you have to come up with a plan. We have to figure out to score points. I said after the game, we're not going to win many games scoring six points. So, if we score six points this weekend we probably won't win. We've got to do a lot better than that.

Q:How hard has it been to keep your expectations for having Rob Gronkowski come back from entering your mind when the game is going on?

TB:Well during the week, whoever is out there is out there, and the plan is the plan. You could lose guys the first play of the game, and the whole plan that you worked on all week is out the door at that point.

Q:Is it hard to take the emotion out of saying, 'We need you,' when Rob is out there all week but then not on Sunday? It must be disappointing and fatiguing.

TB:It's an emotional game, so I think all emotions play into what we are trying to do. I think you have to focus on what your job is and then try to do it the best you can, regardless of who is out there, because someone can get hurt this week, but you have to keep moving on, like what happened with Vince [Wilfork] in Atlanta. We lost him early [and] we still had to go out there and play a game. We're 4-1 so I think that's the good thing. Hopefully we can get to 5-1. That would be a pretty good start. We had our chances last week, didn't do it, but the great part is that we have an opportunity this week. We just have to go out and play a lot better than we played last week.

Q:You talked on Monday about the slim margin for error with all the injuries the team has dealt with thus far. Do you think that this week that margin is even slimmer knowing what New Orleans presents?

TB:Well, especially when you play good teams, this team is 5-0 so they haven't been beat all year. It shows you that they are playing good and they are playing good in all three phases. We're going to have to play good in all three phases as well. It can't just be a defensive game or a special teams game. It has to be a team win. When you play the best teams, you have to be at your best. At times we have done some good things and at times we haven't. We've been inconsistent, and when you're inconsistent, you don't get the results you want. So, we've got to be more consistent and we've got to do things better in every phase. The things that I focus on are the things that I can do to help our offense. The better I play the more points we're going to score.

Q:When you talk about poor execution and mistakes, how much is that a result of backsliding and guys making mistakes on things that they see, or is it that you're still progressing and guys might be seeing that particular situation for the first time?

TB:Every week in the NFL is its own thing. It never carries over, so you have a great win and you come back the next week and that win didn't really lead to a win or a loss. It depends on how well you prepare and ultimately on how well you play. Just because you had three good days of practice doesn't mean you are going to win. Just because you had three bad days of practice doesn't mean you are going to lose. You have to ultimately go out there and play well when that's your job to play well in the games. So, the better you play the more chance you are going to have to win. It really doesn't matter what happened seven days before. It matters what you do on that particular day, the matchup you have and the plays that you make on that particular day. The margin for error is always slim in the NFL. The competition is always at its best. There is nobody on the Saints that doesn't deserve to be in the NFL. They're all really good players and we have to play really good to beat them. We've got to make the plays when we have them and if we don't we're not going to score points. If you don't score points, you're not going to win. We have to do a good job with obviously starting with a good week of practice. That's what we control, and then you have your plan set and you have to go out and try to execute it.

Q:How would you describe what the tight end position has been able to do for you guys so far this season?

TB:The tight end position is a very key part of our offense. Hooman's [Michael Hoomanawanui] been in there for the most part and done a great job. So, he is obviously asked to do a lot and he has really taken that on. He has taken on leadership and it's been great. I love being out there with him. Matt's [Mulligan] playing his role and what we ask of him. Those have really been the two guys that have had an opportunity.

Q:With all the extra time you've had to spend with the young players on offense, has your own preparation physically or with your mechanics been affected at all this year?

TB:I have worked extensively on that too. That's all good time. That quarterback-receiver or tight end relationship gets built on and you just keep working at it. There are really no wasted days for us. It doesn't matter how well I throw it if they don't catch it, or how well a route they run if I don't complete it or throw it in the place I want it to be. So, ultimately a reception is a throw and a catch, so the more we can work on it together, it doesn't matter if you make a great throw or run a great route if it is not complete. So we're trying our best to complete as many as we can. At times we haven't done it as well this year, but hopefully we can do it better as we move forward.

Q:The long-term impact of concussions in football has been getting a lot of attention lately with this new "Frontline" investigation that aired last night. How much of that is something that you think about, when you are on or off the field?

TB:I don't think about it at all. I'm not overly concerned.

Q:You've faced a lot of Rob Ryan defenses in the past. Obviously they are running some new things this year, but as you prepare for them, is the most difficult part what you haven't yet seen on film?

TB:He's a great coach. He was here and we got to play against him when he was the linebackers coach here, and I always enjoy competing against a Rob Ryan-led defense. He has his guys always prepared and ready to play. He is certainly a guy that studies the opponent's offense and tries to figure out ways to stop what he will perceive that we do well. So it's not like he's just going to let, or try not to let things happen that we've done well all season. He's going to try to take those things away. That's kind of the mark of what he does. He gets his matchups and he lets those guys attack the quarterback. They play with a lot of anticipation and a lot of confidence and we've got to go out there and try to do the same.

Q:The Saints defense has 15 sacks and seven interceptions from seven different players. What do you see from their pressure and where do they generate the bulk of that from?

TB:Well. the defensive line has two ends that are pretty dynamic pass rushers. One has four sacks and one has three sacks. They're getting a lot of pressure up front. They have a lot of blitz combinations that really frustrated Chicago early in the game last week and caused a strip-sack on like the second play. He has his rushes and you have a lot of different combinations, but they get a lot of pressure from the d-line. It's really both those things.

Q:On the radio you said that at a certain point we need to start making NFL caliber plays. What did you mean by that and why did you say it?

TB:Well you know it when you see it. It's executing at a very high level at a consistent basis, especially in critical situations. When you play good teams and good defenses, the windows are small, the throws are tight, the catches are tight. You've got to be at your best. We haven't done a great job of that this year. We just haven't scored a many points as we're capable [of] for a number of reasons. We are trying to correct those things, but the more often you can do the right thing, be dependable, consistent, and that's all of us, the better we will be as an offense, he more consistent we will be as an offense. It can't be 50/50 in the NFL. You can't be up and down. In baseball, you're an All-Star. In football you're four-and-out, five-and-out, six-and-out, turnover, no points. You have to be good as an offense on a consistent basis. If the plays are there you've got to make them.

Q:Realistically, have your expectations changed from in years past when four or five touchdowns were considered realistic, based on the current personnel?

TB:We're always trying to go out and score points. That's what we're trying to do, and that's what we get paid for. Coach puts us on the field to score points, and that's what we're expected to do. Whoever is out there, whatever personnel, every play is designed to make positive yards, and a lot of them are designed to score touchdowns. But, they don't always do that, so we're trying to figure out how to do that and do better than what we've done the first five weeks. Hopefully we can start this week.

Q:Rob Gronkowski has been such an important part in the past of what you've been able to do in critical situations. From what you've seen from him in the last couple of practices, do you think he can make a contribution to you being better in a critical situations?

TB:Well he has been a great player for us since he got here. He's always looked the same to me. He's Gronk, that's what he is. He comes in every day and works hard. He's got a lot of excitement and brings a lot of energy to the team. He's a great player. What he has shown over the past few years, that's what he is.

Q:Can he help right now?

TB:We'll see. I mean it's not up to me. I haven't made those decisions. I'm just kind of waiting like everyone else. Whenever it is, it is. We're 4-1, we've won four games without him. If he is not there this week, we've got to try to go 5-1 anyways. Hopefully when he does get back out there we will be more productive.

Q:When you are playing a team with an offense like New Orleans, is it just as important for this offense to put together the long drives to keep them off the field?

TB:I think we'll try to put together any drive at this point to score points. Long, short, it doesn't matter. We've got to score touchdowns. This defense really forces you into some long drives. I don't think they've given up many big plays this year. They have played from the lead a bunch, which is why they probably have a lot of sacks, interceptions and have been ahead in a lot of these games. We've got to try and score quickly, methodically, whatever it takes because they have a good offense, they have a good team, they play well on special teams. We are going to have to play a very well rounded game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Justin Bethel

From football to music, Justin Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man.

Key takeaways from minicamp and OTAs

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key observations as Patriots wrapped up their offseason program with OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Plus, we discuss the key position battles we are looking forward to seeing later this summer when Training Camp kicks off.

Patriots Training Camp Welcomes Fans Of All Ages

Patriots Training Camp is a fun filled opportunity to watch practice and enjoy numerous fan activities.

Patriots Fan Celebrates Birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium

After his older sister shared his Patriots birthday wish on TikTok, Jaxxon was surprised with a visit to Gillette Stadium where he got to meet his favorite player, Devin McCourty. During his birthday celebration, Jaxxon also received a phone call from Robert Kraft wishing him a happy birthday.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising