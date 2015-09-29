Official website of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady's 400th career touchdown ball now on display at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Ratheon

Fans can now see the latest piece of Patriots history at The Hall at Patriot Place.

Sep 29, 2015 at 05:08 AM
20150929-400.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady's two touchdown passes in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars put the New England Patriots quarterback in rare air among NFL signal callers, as he eclipsed 400 career touchdown passes. Brady, who now has 401 career touchdown passes, became the fourth NFL player in history to reach 400 career touchdowns.

The ball Brady threw for his 400th career touchdown pass – a 1-yard strike to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter – is now on display at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

MOST CAREER TOUCHDOWN PASSES

(Regular season only) Bold indicates active players **

RANKNAMETOUCHDOWNS
**1.****Peyton Manning****535**
2.Brett Favre508
3.Dan Marino420
**4.****Tom Brady****401**
**5.****Drew Brees****398**
6.Fran Tarkenton342
7.John Elway300
8.Warren Moon291
9.Johnny Unitas290
10.Vinny Testaverde275

Brady threw his first career touchdown pass on Oct. 14, 2001 when he connected with wide receiver Terry Glenn against the San Diego Chargers at Foxboro Stadium. Nearly 14 years later, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has thrown 401 touchdown passes to 56 different receivers. His favorite target has been tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been the recipient of 57 Brady touchdown passes. Wide receiver Randy Moss (39) and wide receiver Wes Welker (34) are second and third on his list of top targets.

Between the 401 touchdown passes, Brady has set franchise and NFL records, won two NFL MVP awards, three Super Bowl MVP awards, six AFC Championships and four Super Bowl titles.

The Hall, which preserves history as it's made by displaying artifacts from milestones and record-setting performances that occur throughout each Patriots season, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check www.thehallatpatriotplace.com for schedule changes and closings. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military with ID and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren expected to visit each year. For more information, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

