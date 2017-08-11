Tom Brady's family surprised him at training camp

The visit means even more after last season. Tom's mother Galynn was only able to travel to one game as she battled illness, but the game she did attend was one to remember. Her being there as her son led a historic comeback certainly made win even more meaningful for Tom, and he told ESPN's Mike Reiss last week that the Robert Kraft and the Patriots took it one step further this offseason.

Mr. Kraft gave Galynn her own Super Bowl ring, and Tom said it is just one example of the support he and his family have received from Mr. Kraft.

"[Mr. Kraft] has been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it," Tom said. "He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."