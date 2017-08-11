Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Tue Jan 25 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Tom Brady's family surprised him at training camp

Aug 11, 2017 at 09:14 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

The second Tom Brady steps onto the field, he is poised, steadfast and rarely surprised. There are exceptions to this, however. At training camp this week, he was taken aback ... but in a good way.

As he ran out to the practice fields for some work against the Jaguars on Monday, he was shocked to see familiar faces in the crowd -- his family. In an interview with the NFL Network, Tom told former teammate Willie McGinest that he had no idea his family was coming out from California as a belated birthday surprise. 

"I didn't even know my mom was here ... My parents were trying to surprise me to come back here, and I just saw them when I ran out for practice," Tom said. "So that was a nice surprise that I just found out about."

The visit means even more after last season. Tom's mother Galynn was only able to travel to one game as she battled illness, but the game she did attend was one to remember. Her being there as her son led a historic comeback certainly made win even more meaningful for Tom, and he told ESPN's Mike Reiss last week that the Robert Kraft and the Patriots took it one step further this offseason. 

Mr. Kraft gave Galynn her own Super Bowl ring, and Tom said it is just one example of the support he and his family have received from Mr. Kraft. 

"[Mr. Kraft] has been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it," Tom said. "He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

You can check out Tom's full interview with Willie in the video below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

A few days after falling to the Bills in the playoffs, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and teammates shared some final messages.
news

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

When Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to mind for the Patriots special teams captain, he thinks of the gratitude he has towards Dr. King for the sacrifices he made for progress towards racial equality in America.
news

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
news

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris explains his touching reason for giving away game balls. 
news

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Now cancer-free, Brandon Bolden revealed on social media Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. 
news

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

The Patriots receiver spent his Tuesday answering all kinds of questions on Reddit. Here's what we learned. 
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
news

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

From shopping sprees to coat drives, here is how the Patriots gave back to the community this holiday season. 
news

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The annual award is selected by the Patriots beat writers and given to the Patriots player who 
news

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Berj Najarian launched a non-profit dedicated to cultural identity. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

2021 Patriots Cheerleaders Year in Review

Three Patriots make PFWA's All-AFC Team

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising