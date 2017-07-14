Official website of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady's high school shares his first interview

Jul 14, 2017 at 09:34 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Not all TBTs are created equally. Some throwbacks simply age better than others, and this week, Patriots Nation was gifted a gem from an unlikely source.

Junipero Serra High School, Tom Brady's alma mater, found a 1994 interview with the GOAT himself, but long before he was known as a living football legend. The school shared the video on its Facebook page on Thursday, and it's a must-see for Patriots fans. 

A local news station did a piece about the football stars of tomorrow, and as fate would have it, Tom was the focus of the story. The anchor led off the video by saying that the next great star is practicing on a high school field somewhere across the country, and maybe it would be one of the players they spoke to.  

"[Here are] names to follow. They may be the names you'll be hearing about for years to come," he said. 

Turns out, he was right. Extremely right. And while this opening line was likely meant to be a hopeful and generic lead in, the anchor could not have been more dead on.  

As cool as ever, Tom, then a senior in high school, gives an honest answer when asked to explain his game and style. 

"Everybody tells me I have a pretty strong arm, which is good. I'm pretty accurate with it," Tom said. "I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but hopefully that will come in time. I have a pretty good work ethic so I think I can get the job done." 

Little did Tom know, this would be the first of an endless stream of interviews, as that "pretty strong arm" leads him to five Super Bowl rings, broken record after broken record and international recognition. So, yeah, it's safe to say more than 20 years later he is getting the job done. 

Check out the video below.

https://www.facebook.com/serrapadres/videos/10156730885748849/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

