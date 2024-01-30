Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Tom Brady appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and covered a wide range of topics as he prepares to move into broadcasting with FOX next season, including offering his thoughts on new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo joined New England in 2008 after being selected 10th overall out of Tennessee, as Brady and the Pats were coming off a disappointing ending in which they fell short of their fourth title and a perfect season in 2007. Brady and Mayo didn't get to spend much of Mayo's rookie year together as Brady was lost for the season early in the first quarter of the '08 kickoff, but the duo would go on to play eight seasons together with two more Super Bowl appearances and one championship title, giving Brady a firm sense of who Mayo is and what kind of leader he'll make in New England.