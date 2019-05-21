'Tom vs. Time' wins a Sports Emmy for Serialized Sports Documentary

It's been a good couple of months for Tom Brady. First, a Super Bowl win. Now, the documentary that followed him for a season won an Emmy.
"Tom vs. Time" was nominated for a Sports Emmy in Serialized Sports Documentary, and on Monday night, the docu-series took home the award. The series chronicled what goes into Tom's mental, physical, spiritual and emotional preparation throughout the 2017-18 season, all the way through the loss in Super Bowl LII. It is a detailed look into the private life of one of the greatest to ever play the game.
The Sports Emmys were hosted in New York on Monday night, and "Tom vs. Time" was up against "Being Serena," "All or Nothing: Manchester City," "All or Nothing: A Season with the Dallas Cowboys" and "All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup."
After the win, Tom took to Twitter to express his excitement.
"Proud and humbled. Find your deepest purpose," he wrote.
You can watch "Tom vs. Time" on Facebook Watch.