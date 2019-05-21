'Tom vs. Time' wins a Sports Emmy for Serialized Sports Documentary

It's been a good couple of months for Tom Brady. First, a Super Bowl win. Now, the documentary that followed him for a season won an Emmy.

"Tom vs. Time" was nominated for a Sports Emmy in Serialized Sports Documentary, and on Monday night, the docu-series took home the award. The series chronicled what goes into Tom's mental, physical, spiritual and emotional preparation throughout the 2017-18 season, all the way through the loss in Super Bowl LII. It is a detailed look into the private life of one of the greatest to ever play the game.