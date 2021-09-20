Official website of the New England Patriots

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax
Sep 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM

Sep 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: "Hi, my name is Chase" 👋

20210920_PDC_Wino_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: First of many for Mr. INT

20210920_PDC_JC_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: Big block from the Bear

20210920_PDC_Andrews_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Zach Wilson meets Boomtower

20210920_PDC_hightower
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: The redemption run

20210920_Harris_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 2:

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 25-6 win over the N.Y. Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

EA-14
1 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
2 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
3 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
4 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-42
5 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
6 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-50
7 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
8 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-16
9 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
10 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-47
11 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
12 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
13 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
14 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-06
15 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-45
16 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-08
17 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
18 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-48
19 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
20 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-25
21 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
22 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-22
23 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-23
24 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-24
25 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
26 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-32
27 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-33
28 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-27
29 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-29
30 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-49
31 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-37
32 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-49
33 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-43
34 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-31
35 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
36 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-10
37 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
38 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-45
39 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
40 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-07
41 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
42 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-35
43 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
44 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-15
45 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
46 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-36
47 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
48 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-30
49 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
50 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-21
51 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
52 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
53 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
54 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-11
55 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-12
56 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
57 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-28
58 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-33
59 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
60 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-38
61 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-41
62 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-43
63 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
64 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-40
65 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-48
66 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-37
67 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
68 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-39
69 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
70 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-32
71 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
72 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-34
73 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-46
74 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-20
75 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
76 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
77 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
78 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-41
79 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
80 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
81 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
82 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-19
83 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
84 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-18
85 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-27
86 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-05
87 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-21
88 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-46
89 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
90 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-44
91 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-04
92 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-51
93 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-50
94 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-26
95 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
96 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
97 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
98 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
EA-52
99 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
100 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-01
101 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-58
102 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-02
103 / 113
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-53
104 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
DS-54
105 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-61
106 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-59
107 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-60
108 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-57
109 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-52
110 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
DS-55
111 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-51
112 / 113
Photo by David Silverman
DS-56
113 / 113
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 2

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates an interception.
1 / 50

J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates an interception.

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP Photo by Frank Franklin II
New York Jets' C.J. Mosley, left, tackles New England Patriots' Jakobi Meyers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 / 50

New York Jets' C.J. Mosley, left, tackles New England Patriots' Jakobi Meyers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP Photo by Frank Franklin II
New England Patriots' Damien Harris runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
4 / 50

New England Patriots' Damien Harris runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

AP Photo by Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots' Adrian Phillips, right, celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
5 / 50

New England Patriots' Adrian Phillips, right, celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP Photo by Frank Franklin II
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a friend goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
6 / 50

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a friend goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

AP Photo by Bill Kostroun
Mac Jones (10) about to take a snap.
7 / 50

Mac Jones (10) about to take a snap.

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) about to hand the ball off.
8 / 50

Mac Jones (10) about to hand the ball off.

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris (37)
9 / 50

Damien Harris (37)

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) dropping back in the pocket.
10 / 50

Mac Jones (10) dropping back in the pocket.

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots' James White, second from left, runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
11 / 50

New England Patriots' James White, second from left, runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP Photo by Frank Franklin II
Dont'a Hightower (54) prior to a snap.
12 / 50

Dont'a Hightower (54) prior to a snap.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) about to take a snap from David Andrews (60).
13 / 50

Mac Jones (10) about to take a snap from David Andrews (60).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson (27) makes an interception.
14 / 50

J.C. Jackson (27) makes an interception.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater (18) on punt coverage.
15 / 50

Matthew Slater (18) on punt coverage.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Chase Winovich (50)
16 / 50

Chase Winovich (50)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81) breaks a tackle.
17 / 50

Jonnu Smith (81) breaks a tackle.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81) moving up field.
18 / 50

Jonnu Smith (81) moving up field.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) finds Jonnu Smith (81).
19 / 50

Mac Jones (10) finds Jonnu Smith (81).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White (28) cuts to avoid a Jets defender.
20 / 50

James White (28) cuts to avoid a Jets defender.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith (81).
21 / 50

Jonnu Smith (81).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) runs up the middle.
22 / 50

Damien Harris (37) runs up the middle.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS_05551-watermarked
23 / 50
Photo by David Silverman
James White (28) fighting to get into the endzone.
24 / 50

James White (28) fighting to get into the endzone.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson
25 / 50

J.C. Jackson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley (8)
26 / 50

Ja'Whaun Bentley (8)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
1EJA7698-watermarked
27 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White (28) celebrates his TD.
28 / 50

James White (28) celebrates his TD.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
29 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

AP Photo by Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
30 / 50

New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

AP Photo by Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
31 / 50

New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP Photo by Frank Franklin II
New York Jets' Michael Carter II, left, tackles New England Patriots' James White during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
32 / 50

New York Jets' Michael Carter II, left, tackles New England Patriots' James White during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

AP Photo by Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch in front of New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
33 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch in front of New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AP Photo by Adam Hunger
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) rushes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
34 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) rushes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AP Photo by Adam Hunger
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
35 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AP Photo by Adam Hunger
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
36 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AP Photo by Adam Hunger
New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, right, runs back an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
37 / 50

New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, right, runs back an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP Photo by Frank Franklin II
New England Patriots' Nelson Agholor, right, runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
38 / 50

New England Patriots' Nelson Agholor, right, runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

AP Photo by Bill Kostroun
Dont'a Hightower (54)
39 / 50

Dont'a Hightower (54)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills celebrates
40 / 50

Jalen Mills celebrates

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates
41 / 50

Matt Judon (9) celebrates

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson (27) comes down with an interception.
42 / 50

J.C. Jackson (27) comes down with an interception.

Photo by David Silverman
Kendrick Bourne (84) breaking tackles.
43 / 50

Kendrick Bourne (84) breaking tackles.

Photo by David Silverman
Damein Harris (37) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate Harris' touchdown run.
44 / 50

Damein Harris (37) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate Harris' touchdown run.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate Harris' touchdown run.
45 / 50

Damien Harris (37) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate Harris' touchdown run.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) fights to get in the endzone.
46 / 50

Damien Harris (37) fights to get in the endzone.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) breaks free.
47 / 50

Damien Harris (37) breaks free.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37), Mac Jones (10), and Hunter Henry (85) celebrates Harris' touchdown.
48 / 50

Damien Harris (37), Mac Jones (10), and Hunter Henry (85) celebrates Harris' touchdown.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews (60) celebrates a score.
49 / 50

David Andrews (60) celebrates a score.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) and Damien Harris (37) celebrate.
50 / 50

Mac Jones (10) and Damien Harris (37) celebrate.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
