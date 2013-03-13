Top 85 free agents: Greg Jennings among top available

30) Dwight Freeney, DE, Indianapolis Colts: It wasn't just about the scheme change. Freeney hasn't been that explosive for the last two years.

31) Osi Umenyiora, DE, New York Giants: Like Freeney, Osi would best be deployed in smaller doses as a situational pass rusher.

32) Richard Seymour, DL, Oakland Raiders: There are health and motivation concerns here with Seymour headed for a steep pay cut, but there never have been questions about his ability.

33) Sam Baker, OT, Atlanta Falcons: Baker will be the perfect test case for proving what an average starting tackle gets on the open market. (UPDATE: Baker has agreed to terms on a contract to remain with the Falcons, a team source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday night.

34) Jermon Bushrod, OT, New Orleans Saints: Bushrod will be the perfect test case for proving what an average starting tackle with a random Pro Bowl nod gets on the market. (UPDATE: Agreed to long-term deal with the Bears.)

35) Desmond Bryant, DT, Oakland Raiders: His recent arrest notwithstanding, Bryant is a massive man with a lot of unharnessed talent. (UPDATE: Bryant has agreed to terms on a contract with the Browns, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday.)

36) Connor Barwin, DE, Houston Texans: He should have taken Houston's long-term contract offer before 2012. Barwin suffered through a disastrous year, ranking among the worst starting defensive ends in the league by ProFootballFocus. (At least he's young with a history of production.)

37) Delanie Walker, TE, San Francisco 49ers: The proverbial "movable chess piece," to use a Greg Cosell-ism. He will block your face off even if his hands are suspect. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Titans.)

38) Jared Cook, TE, Tennessee Titans: The Titans chose not to use the franchise tag on Cook, an enigmatic talent who has never quite lived up to his potential as a big-time playmaker. (UPDATE: Agreed to five-year deal with the Rams.)

39) Michael Huff, DB, Oakland Raiders: The Raiders released Huff on Tuesday. Huff has 11 career interceptions.

40) Steven Jackson, RB, St. Louis Rams: The veteran back can handle goal-line carries and passing downs, but there is a big risk of paying for past production.

41) Nnamdi Asomugha, CB, Philadelphia Eagles: Some team will think they can turn Asomugha around, but it's an act of faith.

42) Rashard Mendenhall, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: He's a talented young player with potential to be an above-average starter at a cheap price. On the downside: Even Mike Tomlin couldn't get through to him.

43) Eric Winston, OT, Kansas City Chiefs: A solid short-term solution at right tackle. The biggest question: Why has he been cut twice in two years other than his high salaries?

44) Martellus Bennett, TE, New York Giants: If you can overlook the flaky off-field persona, Bennett fits the mold as a complete tight end who can block and catch. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Bears.)

45) James Harrison, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers: He was paid too much by the Steelers, but Harrison was their best pass rusher by the end of last year. He should still have an effective season left as a starting OLB.

46) Gosder Cherilus, OT, Detroit Lions: The longtime punching bag proved last year he can survive just fine as a starter. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Colts.)

47) Derek Cox, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Cox struggles to stay healthy, but there's a lot of talent here. He makes a fine gamble.

48) Reggie Bush, RB, Miami Dolphins: Bush is a role player, but he's a very useful role player if deployed correctly.

49) Dunta Robinson, CB, Atlanta Falcons: He wasn't worth top-tier cornerback money, but Robinson is still capable of playing a lot of snaps. (UPDATE: Robinson agreed to a three-year deal with Kansas City.)

50) Spin the wheel of starting kickers (Steven Hauschka, Phil Dawson, Mike Nugent, Jason Hanson): There are too many quality kickers available this offseason. It shouldn't be too hard to find one.

TIER 4: Effective in the right role