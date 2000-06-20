Training Camp Dates - 2000

Patriots to open Training Camp practices in Foxboro on July 17

Will report to Bryant College on Sunday, July 23rd

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The New England Patriots will officially kickoff the 2000 season in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the San Francisco 49ers on July 31. It will be their first of five preseason games this summer. As a result, the Patriots will be reporting to training camp nearly a week earlier than most other NFL teams. Due to scheduling conflicts, the Patriots will open their training sessions in Foxboro and will move training camp to Bryant College at the end of the first week on Sunday, July 23.

By hosting the first week of training camp at Foxboro Stadium, fans will be afforded a unique opportunity. Not only will they be able to watch the Patriots' progress on the practice field, but they will also get to view the on-going progress of the new stadium. Practices will take place at the team facilities in Foxboro, adjacent to the construction site for the new stadium. This will mark the first time in team history, the Patriots will hold scheduled training camp practices in Foxboro. Staying with the tradition of training camp, these practices will be open to the public and parking will be free of charge.

The full squad will report on Sunday, July 16 for a team meeting and physicals. Practices will commence the next morning, Monday, July 17, with two-hour sessions beginning at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. All logistical information regarding training camp will be released closer to the start of camp.

The practice schedule for camp is listed below:

Monday, July 17, 2000 through Thursday, July 20 -- Foxboro Stadium 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Morning Practice 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Friday, July 21, 2000 -- Foxboro Stadium 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Morning Practice Only No Afternoon Practice Saturday, July 22, 2000 -- Off Day (Move to Bryant College) Sunday, July 23, 2000 -- Bryant College 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 -- Bryant College 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Morning Practice 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Wednesday, July 26 -- Bryant College 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Morning Practice 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Thursday, July 27 -- Bryant College 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Only No Morning Practice Friday, July 28 -- Bryant College 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Morning Practice 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Saturday, July 29 -- Bryant College 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Only No Morning Practice Wednesday, August 2 -- Bryant College 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Only No Morning Practice Thursday, August 3 -- Traveling to Detroit No Practice Friday, August 4 -- Detroit Patriots vs. Lions - 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 7 -- Bryant College 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Only No Morning Practice Tuesday, August 8 -- Bryant College 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Morning Practice 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Wednesday, August 9 -- Bryant College 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Afternoon Practice Only No Morning Practice