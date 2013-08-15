Training camp ends on positive note

"Oh, that's not for me to say," laughed McCourty. "You [media] do your job. I think it's great. Fans get a good kick out of it. I think there were probably a lot of fans at home yesterday pulling their hair out."

Brady was the last player to leave the field Thursday. He was enjoying some not-so-private time with his wife and their children, who were being filmed the whole time by gawking members of the media. Brady ran around and played catch with the kids, then sat for a long while with his wife at the far end of the field.

When he finally headed for the locker room, he passed by the media throng and proclaimed himself fine, health-wise.

"See you guys tomorrow," he smiled.

Those four words may have made most every Patriots fan's day, although there was one youngster who was treated to an even more intimate experience with the QB.

Eduardo Martinez, through the Make-A-Wish and Patriots Charitable Foundations, was given the chance to suit up in a Patriots uniform and line up as a running back behind Brady on the team's final play of practice against the Buccaneers defense. Brady handed the ball off to Martinez, who chugged his way some 20 yards into the end zone, where he was swarmed by players from both teams.