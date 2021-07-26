Training Camp: Everything you need to know

PATRIOTS PROSHOP

The Patriots ProShop will be open daily on all days that the public has access to practice. The ProShop is located on the northeast corner of the stadium below the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Fans attending training camp and parked on the west side of the stadium may access the ProShop via the staircase on the north end of the stadium. Times will vary depending on the daily practice schedule, opening at least one hour before or after each practice session.