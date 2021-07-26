Training Camp: Everything you need to know

The New England Patriots will open their annual training camp presented by Optum on Tuesday, July 27, when players report. The first scheduled practice will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 9:45 a.m. on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. Gates open for fans at 8:30 a.m. The daily practice schedule throughout training camp is tentative and subject to change. Fans planning to attend practice are encouraged to check out our training camp section for last-minute updates or call the training camp hotline at 508-549-0001. Parking, admission to practices, admission to Fan Walk and Play Football area and rosters are all free.
Gillette Stadium offers ample parking for the thousands of fans who attend training camp practices and enjoy the family-oriented entertainment. Bleachers, located on the west sideline of the practice fields, will provide seating for thousands of fans with overflow seating for thousands more on a hillside in the north end zone.
IN-STADIUM PRACTICES
As in previous years, the New England Patriots will once again host fans for an in-stadium practice on Friday, Aug 6, at 6:00 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. This ticketed event is open to Patriots Season Ticket Members and Foxborough residents. The Patriots will also hold an in-stadium practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for the general public.
COVERAGE ON PATRIOTS.COM
If you can't make it to Patriots Training Camp we've got you covered. You can look forward to unequaled coverage as the Patriots get ready for the 2021 campaign:
- LIVE Patriots Unfiltered shows during the first four days of camp streaming live 9:30am - 11:30am ET.
- Blogservations ... camp battles, personnel reports and more.
- Training Camp-Cast ... post practice podcast.
- Patriots Practice Wrap ... the day's video highlights and interviews.
- Live and on demand press conferences featuring Bill Belichick and select players.
- Photo galleries and more.
JOINT PRACTICES WITH EAGLES AND GIANTS
The Patriots will travel to Philadelphia for joint sessions prior to the preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 19. The Patriots will also hold joint practices with the New York Giants in Foxborough on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 prior to the preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 29.
ROSTER REDUCTION DATES
The NFL roster limit during training camp is 90 players. Following the first preseason game on Tuesday, Aug. 17, rosters must be reduced to 85 players. The Patriots will reduce their roster to 80 players on Tuesday, Aug. 24 before a cut-down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday, Aug, 31.
IMPORTANT INFO FOR FANS
ACTIVITIES
Besides watching the team practice, we hope you explore the fun-filled activities, games and photo opportunities along the Fan Walk and Play Football area. Be sure to keep an eye out for appearances by Pat Patriot, the Patriots Cheerleaders and Patriots Alumni.
AUTOGRAPHS
Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, Patriots players will not be allowed to sign autographs at Training Camp.
MOBILE VACCINATION CLINIC
The Kraft Center for Community Health Mobile Vaccination Clinic will be onsite at the Patriots Training Camp to administer free vaccinations to anyone attending each of the first four days of practice from July 29 through July 31. Fans who receive the Pfizer vaccine on-site will receive a $25 voucher for concessions at training camp and free admission to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. The health staff that administers the vaccine will assist with the coordination of the second dose.
PATRIOTS PROSHOP
The Patriots ProShop will be open daily on all days that the public has access to practice. The ProShop is located on the northeast corner of the stadium below the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Fans attending training camp and parked on the west side of the stadium may access the ProShop via the staircase on the north end of the stadium. Times will vary depending on the daily practice schedule, opening at least one hour before or after each practice session.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
All fans entering the Patriots training camp facility with a view of the practice fields will be screened by metal detectors, as well as having any and all bags screened by security personnel. While bags are permitted at training camp, we encourage fans attending to use clear bags for speed of inspection and entry. To ensure that all fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Gillette Stadium for Patriots Training Camp, the following items are prohibited:
- Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities
- Any alcoholic beverages
- Beach balls
- Bullhorns and air horns
- Coolers
- Drones
- Fireworks or pyrotechnics
- Sticks/Poles
- GoPro Cameras/Video Cameras (no video recordings)
- Balloons
- Illegal drugs or any other illegal substance
- Laser pens
- Noise makers
- Remotely Controlled Aircraft
- Selfie sticks
- Weapons of any kind (including knives)
- Any other item deemed inappropriate by stadium management
Fans are reminded to please leave all such items appropriately secured in their vehicles.
Individuals with possession of a prohibited item(s) may be denied admission to training camp, ejected, arrested and prosecuted. Prohibited items that are discovered at training camp will be confiscated.
CONCESSIONS
The concession stands at training camp offer fans a variety of food and drink options. All concession stands will be cashless. Please bring your credit or debit card. A cash to card machine will be available at Training Camp.
PARKING
Parking is free throughout training camp. Tailgating is not permitted in the lots during training camp.
BAG POLICY
The Clear Bag Policy will NOT be in effect for Training Camp. Bags will be permitted at Training Camp after being screened by our security personnel. Please see our safety procedures page for more information including our prohibited items list.
RAIN POLICY
When the Patriots are forced to practice indoors due to inclement weather or poor field conditions, those practices will be closed to the public. For that reason, we stress the importance that fans and media visit the Patriots training camp section or call the training camp hotline at 508-549-0001 prior to every practice for up-to-the-minute changes in the daily practice schedule.