Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Jul 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM
Erik Scalavino

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

LOCKS: Cam Newton, Mac Jones (rookie)

BUBBLE: Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

IN THE MIX: None

ANALYSIS

When the head coach declares, "Cam is our quarterback," as Bill Belichick did this past spring after selecting Mac Jones in the first round, it's pretty difficult to classify Cam Newton's status on the team as anything other than a guarantee. Circumstances on the ground can always change, of course, and certainly, with Jones looking over his shoulder, it's probably only a matter of time before the youngster gets his opportunity under center.

Newton, it should be noted, did miss one of the organized team activity sessions (OTAs) during the spring with a minor injury to his throwing hand, but was back in action in short order and didn't appear to be hindered by it in any way. The veteran thus enters training camp as the No. 1 QB for New England (literally, he wears that jersey number, plus, figuratively, he's at the top of the depth chart for now).

Jones' premier status as a first-rounder assures that he'll be on the roster as well, meaning the future remains unclear for backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Under Belichick, the Patriots have frequently gone with just two passers on the active roster, but have, at times, also kept as many as four. Could 2021 be one of those years? Perhaps, but more than likely, with depth concerns elsewhere on the roster, it will be difficult for the coaching staff to justify keeping both Stidham and Hoyer. Three seems more reasonable given the current situation, but again, no sure thing.

