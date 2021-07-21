Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 21, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

LOCKS: Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson

BUBBLE: Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, Jakob Johnson

IN THE MIX: Tyler Gaffney

