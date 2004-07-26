Training Camp Positional Analysis: Cornerback

Off the field issues aside, there is little argument that Law (5-11, 200) is one of the top corners in all of football and the cover man in the New England secondary. The 10-year veteran had what may have been his best season in 2003, registering 76 tackles, six interceptions and a league-high 23 passes defensed in 15 starts on his way to his third-consecutive Pro Bowl season as well as AP All-Pro recognition. He then came up with his biggest game of the year, picking off three Manning passes and holding Pro Bowl wide receiver Marvin Harrison to just three receptions for 19 yards, in the Patriots 24-14 Super Bowl-clinching home playoff win. Whether Law is happy, or more likely not, with his current contract status, if he is on the roster this season expect the former first-round pick out of Michigan to remain the defense's go-to coverage guy and one of the few seemingly irreplaceable parts of Romeo Crennel's defensive puzzle.