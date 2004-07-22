Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Nov 16 - 02:00 PM | Mon Nov 20 - 07:25 AM

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Training Camp Positional Analysis: Linebackers

The Patriots return all four starters at linebacker in 2004, and considering a return to health of Rosevelt Colvin and a proposed position switch by Dan Klecko, the linebacker group – already a team strength – also becomes one of the deepest positions on the team.

Jul 22, 2004 at 09:46 AM

Over the course of the coming weeks Patriots.com will take a look at the position-by-position roster battles that fans can expect to see when training camp kicks off on July 29 at Gillette Stadium.

If you're a Patriots fan looking for the typical training camp fodder of heated position battles and depth chart intrigue, you may want to look past the linebacker position. The Patriots return all four starters at linebacker in 2004, and considering a return to health of Rosevelt Colvin and a proposed position switch by Dan Klecko, the linebacker group – already a team strength – also becomes one of the deepest positions on the team. With so much certainty at the position, expect head coach Bill Belichick and the coaching staff to keep as many as nine linebackers on the opening roster.

The Patriots corps is made up of a group of veteran stalwarts, starting with Tedy Bruschi and Roman Phifer at inside linebacker. Bruschi (6-1, 247) started all 16 games for the Patriots in 2003 and finished second on the team with 137 tackles. He added two sacks and a career-high three interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns. Bruschi is joined in the middle by Phifer (6-2, 248), who started 15 of his 16 games last season after starting all 30 of his previous games since joining the Patriots before the 2001 season. 

            [
27467.jpg

]()

            Phifer increased his tackle total for the third-straight season, finishing third on the team with 133 stops after registering a team-high 109 in 2002. Since he joined New England after spending his previous 10 seasons with the Rams and Jets, Phifer is the Patriots leading tackler with 334 over the last three seasons. Also in the middle for the Patriots is 10th-year player **Ted Johnson** (6-4, 253), who was a second-round pick in 1995 and has spent his entire career with the team. Johnson was limited to eight games in 2003 because of a broken foot suffered in the opener, but made two starts and registered 26 tackles.

An intriguing question surrounding the Patriots linebackers is the status of Klecko. A fourth-round pick in 2003, Klecko (5-11,283) played his rookie season along the defensive line, but spent June's mini-camp getting repetitions at inside linebacker. Klecko would provide much needed youth at the position for the Pats; three of the four listed starters are 31 years or older, with 28-year-old Mike Vrabel the youngest of the group. Larry Izzo (5-10, 228) is officially listed at inside linebacker but is solely a special teams player – but a successful one at that. Izzo led the team with 31 special teams tackles last season, and has been named to the Pro Bowl following the 2000 and 2002 seasons as the AFC's special teams representative. 

            [
002051.jpg

]()

            One of the biggest acquisitions by the Patriots in recent years was Colvin, who signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears prior to the 2003 season. Colvin (6-3, 250) was expected to step in as a starter at outside linebacker after registering 21 sacks the previous two seasons, but suffered a fractured hip in the second game of the season and was placed on injured reserve following season-ending surgery. Colvin took part in mini-camp, but uncertainty surrounds his official status – not if he will return, but rather when – as he prepares for training camp.

Vrabel and Willie McGinest provide the Patriots unique flexibility at outside linebacker. Both have the ability to play effectively against the run and the pass, allowing coaches to leave either on the field at linebacker or as a down lineman regardless of the defensive scheme. McGinest (6-5, 270), who has the second longest tenure of any Patriot, registered 5.5 sacks and 79 tackles last season – his highest tackle total since 1999. Vrabel (6-4, 261) played perhaps his best pro season in 2003, collecting 69 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high 9.5 sacks to lead the Patriots.

Matt Chatham (6-4, 250) enters his fifth season with the team as a valuable reserve and special teams player. Chatham started four of his 16 games last season and also registered 19 special teams tackles. Also in the mix at outside linebacker are nine-year veteran Don Davis and second-year player Tully Banta-Cain. Davis (6-1, 235) was active for 15 games last season and finished second on the team with 24 special teams tackles. Banta-Cain, a seventh-round pick in 2003, began the season on the physically unable to perform list before contributing on special teams the remainder of the season.

New to Patriots camp at linebacker in 2004 will be fourth-year player Justin Kurpeikis (6-3, 254), a free agent from Pittsburgh who spent a short stint on the Patriots practice squad in 2003, second-year player Lawrence Flugence (6-1, 239), and rookie free agents Eric Alexander (6-2, 223) of Louisiana State, Quinn Dorsey (6-4, 270) of Oregon and Grant Steen (6-2, 242) out of Iowa.

With experience, depth and flexibility, the Patriots enter the season set at linebacker. The core of Bruschi, Phifer, McGinest and Vrabel will again make the group a strength of the defense. The return of Colvin and the decision on where to play Klecko – which will both presumably take place during the preseason – could ultimately answer some of the team's few lingering questions at the position. A battle will ensue during training camp for the final one or two spots at the position, which could be decided by age and the ability to play special teams

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts and preview the Patriots bye week.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, go behind the scenes for a comprehensive look at the Patriots historic trip to Germany.  Plus, Patriots players vow to get it right after the bye, and we visit with linebacker Jahlani Tavai.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Get an exclusive, behind the scenes look at how the Patriots all traveled to Frankfurt, Germany to play one of most unique road trips in franchise history. With excited fans, delicious cuisine, and memories to last a lifetime, this international home game had it all...and more!

One-on-One with Jahlani Tavai

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai to talk about his bye week plans. Tavai also speaks to how he and th e team can reset and be ready to play for week twelve.

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

David Andrews: "It's just doing things on a more consistent basis"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising