Training Camp positional analysis: RB

]() At fullback, a spot where Belichick has generally kept two players, New England has returnees **Fred McCrary** and **Patrick Pass**. After joining the Patriots to replace Marc Edwards last spring, McCrary played in just six games in 2003, was released once during the year and finished the season on injured reserve. The 6-0, 247-pound seven-year veteran previously led the way for LaDainian Tomlinson in San Diego and remains the only true fullback on the roster. Unless the team decides to go away from the blocking fullback, potentially allowing tight ends or even defenders like Dan Klecko to fill the role as it did a year ago, McCrary would appear to be a solid bet for the roster.

Pass is an example of a guy with a unique combination of value and skills that keep him with the Patriots year in and year out. The 5-10, 217-pound former Georgia tailback can carry the ball, block and both cover or return kicks. While he was originally cut at the end of camp a year ago, Pass was soon back with the team and hearing the praise of his head coach by mid September. He totaled six carries for 27 yards, four receptions for 21 yards, 11 kickoff returns for 254 yards (23.1) and 10 special teams tackles on the year. Despite his overall value his release a year ago shows that Pass can become expendable when other players' skills combine to overlap and fill his role with the team. And with the team's history of keeping a number of coverage specialists and recent injection of ability in the return game Pass may once again find himself out of work at the close of camp.