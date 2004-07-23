Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 12 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots to host Dolphins in 2021 opener

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Training Camp Positional Analysis: Safety

Jul 23, 2004 at 04:32 AM 
            [
25472.jpg

]()

            Up until the closing minutes of Super Bowl XXXVIII the Patriots had one of the most durable, productive and dominating safety duos in the NFL in 2003. But when first-year veteran addition **Rodney Harrison** and rookie cornerback-turned-free-safety **Eugene Wilson** were forced to the Reliant Stadium sidelines with arm and leg injuries respectively, New England's lack of depth in the middle of its secondary was suddenly expertly exposed by the Carolina Panthers.

With that in mind the Patriots used two of eight selections on draft weekend to try and beef up the safety spot, adding third-round hopeful Guss Scott (5-10, 205) and fourth rounder Dexter Reid (5-11, 203). If nothing else the rookies add numbers to what was one of the team's thinnest spots a year ago and should be able to contribute on special teams. In four seasons at Florida Scott started 27 of 48 games played registering 310 tackles, four interceptions, 7.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, 11 forced fumbles and 26 passes defensed. Scott is a versatile athlete who also saw significant special teams work with Gators to go along with starting assignments at both free and strong safety. With Wilson still sidelined with his injury during June mini-camp, Scott saw the bulk of the reps at free safety alongside Harrison with the first unit. 

            [
28471.jpg

]()

            Reid started 36 of 47 games played in his four seasons at North Carolina. He finished his career with 466 tackles, three interceptions, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 18 passes defensed. Reid capped his Tar Heel career starting 11 games at free safety and leading the team with 132 tackles to earn consensus All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors.

But after the seasons that Harrison (6-1, 220) and Wilson (5-10, 195) had in 2003 there is little question the pair will once again enter the season as starters, despite the fact that there continues to be speculation as to if/when Wilson may return to his natural cornerback position.

In his first season in New England Harrison was elected as a defensive captain and led the team with 140 tackles while starting all 16 regular season and three postseason contests at strong safety. The former San Diego Charger became an instant emotional and vocal leader in a secondary that led the NFL in interceptions (29) and fewest passing touchdowns allowed (11). The efforts earned Harrison AP All-Pro recognition for the second time in his ten-year career. Back from the broken arm, Harrison's hard-hitting play and attitude will continue to be an underlying foundation of New England's defensive assault in 2004. 

            [
25976.jpg

]()

            Wilson made a seamless transition to free safety as a rookie to fill the secondary spot vacated by Lawyer Milloy, starting 15 of 16 regular season games and all three postseason contests. He finished the year tied for the lead among NFL rookies with four interceptions while registering 66 tackles and nine passes defensed. Though unable to go for mini-camp, Wilson had said this spring that he hoped to be ready for training camp.

After the returning starters and the unknown of the rookies, there is a group of four players who will battle it out for potential roster spots and special teams jobs at safety. Veteran Je'Rod Cherry (6-1, 210) is essentially just a special teams contributor and any advancements in that area by other roster-bubble guys could make the nine-year veteran expendable. Two such guys are second-year player Shawn Mayer (6-0, 201), a former Penn State standout who saw his first significant NFL playing time late in Super Bowl XXXVIII, and former undrafted rookie free agent Scott Farley (6-0, 212) who returns after spending the spring in NFL Europe where he registered 34 tackles and one interception.

Considering the fact that Bill Belichick has kept anywhere from four to six safeties in his time with the Patriots guys like Mayer, Farley, Cherry, Reid and Scott will all be battling not only for a defensive slot but almost as much for a special teams role. But the highlight at the safety spot for fans watching camp practices starting next Thursday will still be the watch for a return to health for Harrison and Wilson, two guys who played key roles in the team's defensive and overall success a year ago

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Latest News

Patriots to host Dolphins in 2021 opener

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots News Blitz 5/12: James White is excited to be back

New England Patriots, New England Dairy Farm Families Award Ledge Street Elementary with $10,000 Grant

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 5/6: 'We have to embrace the journey'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 NFL Draft with Mac Jones

Take a look at our 1st Round Draft Pick, Mac Jones, and go behind the scenes to see what the rest of the night was like for him.

David Andrews 5/4: 'This is home, this is a special place'

Patriots offensive captain David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising