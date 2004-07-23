Training Camp Positional Analysis: Safety

]() Wilson made a seamless transition to free safety as a rookie to fill the secondary spot vacated by Lawyer Milloy, starting 15 of 16 regular season games and all three postseason contests. He finished the year tied for the lead among NFL rookies with four interceptions while registering 66 tackles and nine passes defensed. Though unable to go for mini-camp, Wilson had said this spring that he hoped to be ready for training camp.

After the returning starters and the unknown of the rookies, there is a group of four players who will battle it out for potential roster spots and special teams jobs at safety. Veteran Je'Rod Cherry (6-1, 210) is essentially just a special teams contributor and any advancements in that area by other roster-bubble guys could make the nine-year veteran expendable. Two such guys are second-year player Shawn Mayer (6-0, 201), a former Penn State standout who saw his first significant NFL playing time late in Super Bowl XXXVIII, and former undrafted rookie free agent Scott Farley (6-0, 212) who returns after spending the spring in NFL Europe where he registered 34 tackles and one interception.