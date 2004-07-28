Training Camp Special: Five Burning Questions

]() **Question: Who will replace Ted Washington in the middle of the Patriots defense?**

Hart: Ideally the answer here is top pick Vince Wilfork, but I think that is a bit of a stretch early on. The jump to the pros is a difficult one, and defensive linemen generally struggle to acclimate to the pro trenches early in year one. With that in mind Keith Traylor, another guy with limited nose tackle experience, needs to hold the fort early in the year until the talented rookie is ready to take over. I think by the end of the season fans will be seeing Wilfork making plays against both the pass and the run in what will be just a sampling of what the Miami star has in store for his Patriots future.

Morry: Rookie Wilfork will have the job before the season ends although he will have to endure a learning curve that will keep him out of the starting lineup initially. So Traylor will keep the seat warm while Wilfork hones his skills as a two-gap nose tackle. But the rookie out of Miami is talented, a student of the game and he plays with the power and quickness necessary to excel in the Patriots style of defense. He also supposedly reads plays well, which augments his quickness. I think he will make an immediate impact and his playing time will increase as the calendar turns. But let's be real - Ted Washington may be the best nose tackle ever. You don't ever replace that. You hope you can come close and Wilfork will come close.

Perillo: This is a pretty big key coming into camp. Obviously, some combination of Traylor and Wilfork will need to perform well enough on run defense to allow the team to continue using the 3-4, which is Belichick's preference. In 2002, the poor run defense was the single biggest factor in the team missing the playoffs. Traylor has no experience playing the nose and Wilfork is just a rookie. But I see Traylor's experience allowing him to plug the hole well enough at the start of the season to hold the spot until Wilfork is ready. So Traylor replaces Washington for at least a month and Wilfork eventually steps in.

Tadych: Does it really matter? OK, so you're not supposed to answer a question with a question. Honestly, no one player will replace the experience or inside ability of a player like Washington. The Patriots will substitute freely along the line, meaning that no one player will have to, either. My gut says Traylor will start the season in the middle, but will split time with Wilfork later on depending on the situation. It will take time for Wilfork to adjust, and it will be a gradual process. It won't be a surprise to see Richard Seymour, Ty Warren or Jarvis Green moving inside on passing downs, meaning there will be times when neither Traylor or Wilfork is on the field anyway. The beauty of the dilemma for the Pats is they have flexibility, depth and youth up front.

Question: Do the Patriots have a legitimate shot at repeating?

Hart: A shot? Yes. Will they? Not likely. The 2004 Patriots may be a better all-around team than the one that went 17-2 a year ago, but that doesn't ensure the same results. It is just too hard to repeat in the NFL and too much has to go right for it to happen. The line between success and failure is minute - injuries, bad bounces and off the field issues can all turn a solid contender into an also-ran in the blink of an eye. The Patriots will be good, but a repeat is unlikely.

Morry: Their shot, in theory, is as good as any team's, but there is a reason that so few actually do repeat, and while I don't know exactly what that is or if it's even the same for each champion, I know it's difficult to do. Heck, three out of the last five champions missed the playoffs the following year.

So do I think the Patriots have a legitimate shot? Sure. Like the holdovers from 2001-2002, Belichick surely learned from the experience of defending a title when the Patriots went 9-7 and missed the playoffs two years ago. The 2002 team had some weaknesses exposed that maybe Belichick thought he could continue to hide, but was unable to. I think he better recognized those areas this time around and addressed them in the offseason.

I also think he and Brady give them a better chance to win than most coaches and quarterbacks give their teams. It's hard to know how the Patriots handled a shorter offseason that included less recovery time for banged up bodies, but Belichick will manage the team and the playing time appropriately considering all factors. There can be no excuse this year about not understanding what to expect and how teams will be gunning for them. It's also impossible to predict how the chemistry will come together. That said, not only do I think they can repeat, I think you should book hotel a room in Jacksonville today. They will repeat.

Perillo: While repeating in any sport is certainly a tall task, the 2004 Patriots have a much better shot to do it than the 2002 team did. For starters, this group is far superior in terms of talent. Many key players - Brady, Light, Seymour - are much better today than they were two years ago. In addition, another year of seasoning for last year's rookie class, which obviously wasn't around in 2002, should make this group much better. The team also understands a little bit more about what it means to defend a title and being the bull's eye on everyone's schedule. On paper, the team appears to be in better shape than it was at this time last year while some opponents (especially Miami) have lost plenty in the offseason. There are no guarantees, but the Patriots definitely have a legitimate shot at repeating.

Tadych: Yeah they have a legitimate shot. The Patriots didn't simply improve during the offseason, they addressed every weakness that a 14-2 team could have. Rank near the bottom of the league in rushing? Trade for Dillon. Ted Washington leaves for Oakland? No problem. Sign veteran Traylor and draft Wilfork. Concerned about the depth in the secondary? Add safeties Guss Scott and Dexter Reid in the draft, along with veteran cornerbacks Terrell Buckley and Jeff Burris via free agency. I don't anticipate Tennessee or Indianapolis matching their 12-4 records from last year, while both Baltimore (10-6) and Kansas City (13-3) were exposed in the playoffs for being one-dimensional teams. You can bet on one team - Buffalo, the New York Jets or perhaps Jacksonville - coming out of nowhere, but really this is the Patriots conference to defend. This team wins at home, and don't underestimate the improvement of Brady as he matures as a quarterback.