Transcript: Bryce Baringer Conference Call 4/29

Patriots P – Bryce Baringer – 2023 Draft, Pick 192

Press Conference

April 29, 2023

Q: Congratulations. How are you doing?

BB: Hey, how you doing? I'm doing great. Thank you.

Q: Tell me about your reaction to when you get the call about being drafted by the Patriots. What was your reaction?

BB: I'm very grateful. Very thankful for Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick bringing me in. Definitely a lifelong memory for sure.

Q: Was it slightly surprising to you that it was a sixth round? What was your reaction to the placement of it?

BB: Oh, like I said, I was just very thankful for just an opportunity to play. It's been a lifelong dream to be able to play in the NFL. I'm just thankful that this organization and the Patriots were able to select me. I'm just so grateful and very excited.

Q: How much contact did you have with the Patriots leading into the draft?

BB: I had some. Kind of just the normal. Just kind of some from the Senior Bowl, then throughout the Combine and then into the post Combine timeframe. But no more than some of the other clubs.

Q: We were just talking to Chad Ryland, another fellow rookie coming into New England in this draft. How does it feel to sort of have a running mate and kicker coming in at the same time as you?

BB: It feels awesome. Chad and I have known each other for a long time, back from his days at Eastern Michigan then into the Big Ten with him at Maryland this year. Then also some familiarity, we were teammates at the Senior Bowl. So that was really awesome just to kind of see him go, and then be able to get the call. It'll be fun to be able to get with him.

Q: You guys argue back and forth about who has the stronger leg?

BB: That's a good question. Well, I guess we'll just have to see. He's one hell of a talented guy. He's in the position he is for a definite reason. He put so much hard work and dedication into this. I guess that I'm just so excited for him, and then just to have the chance to be out there with him.

Q: New England has a long history of cold weather games, windy games, snow games. How do you feel about kicking in the cold winter conditions coming from East Lansing?

BB: Yeah, I feel good. Thankfully, just being from the Midwest and from Michigan, I've been able to have the chance to play in some snow games. We did last year, or two years ago, excuse me against Penn State, some really windy game. So hopefully I'll be able to bring that knowledge out to Foxborough.

Q: I'm wondering for you thinking back over the last five, six years on your journey. What was the most special part of the process and today hearing your name?