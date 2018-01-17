Transcript: Players Media Availability

Q: Tom Coughlin surely know how to get under the Patriots' skin. What do you say about him being part of the Jaguars now?

DM: I think like anybody, we're playing in the AFC Championship game, so I'm sure he's going to give it everything he has. He's obviously a great coach; he's won a lot of games in coaching, and now in a different role, I'm sure he's out there trying to plan and help those guys out as best as he can. But, at the end of the day, players are always going to be the ones that decide the games. So, it's going to come down to preparation and who goes out there and plays the best Sunday.

Q: It seemed against Pittsburgh, Jacksonville took some shots down the field. How do you make sure that you guys are able to find the ball, because it always seems hard to do once it is up in the air?

DM: Not even just that game, when you turn on some different games - I mean you watch our preseason game [and] when they go play action they try to get the ball down the field and it's just going to be key for us to always take that away. You never want to give it up on one play, and that's just our fundamentals, being able to either run with the receiver on the deep part of the field, tracking the ball, making a play. That's the thing you don't want to do. Whether it's a pass interference or you give up one of those deep catches where [after] one play they're in the red area or in the goal line, four-yard line. We want to try to avoid those plays and just not make it easy for them to chuck it down there and get a big play, and now not have to drive the field when they're already in scoring range.

Q: Can you speak to the progress of the defense and the improvements it has been showing since September?

DM: Yeah, I think for us it was no panic. It was all about just progressing and getting better, and I thought guys locked in on that. And I think the key part of our season is not getting away from that. We've continued to have that mentality and mindset, week-after-week, fixing whatever we didn't do well the game before, or games before, and trying to get those things better. Since I've been here, the one thing that's always helped us at the end of the season is the continuous work and fundamentals, and doing things that you might not always like to do, whether that's running the hill or some type of drill that we've been doing since training camp. But this time of the year, those things always factor in and help you.

Q: The Jaguars, on Sunday, on their first drive they faced a fourth down and they went for it. What has been your impression of how aggressive they are?

DM: Yeah, Bill [Belichick] said that in a meeting the other day, that they are a team who is not scared to go for it on fourth down. The biggest thing is awareness. We've got to know once they get in that territory that we kind of call 'Cuatro situation,' that third down is not really third down. We've got to be prepared for a play that might gain a couple of yards, but not maybe a first down, but get them close enough to the stick. Whether it's in a goal line situation like last week, or you stop them on third down and you're going crazy, you've got to realize that they'll line it up and go for it. So, I think it's more awareness, because at the end of the day we've got to execute whatever defense we call. And we've got to just be aware of how it might change the play-calling and what they're trying to do.

Q: With this being the seventh straight AFC Championship for this team, how much can the experience factor of playing in this game help you guys?

DM: Not really. It's an opportunity to come out here, that I think you take all 16 teams in the AFC, and you all want to be in this game. There are two teams left, both sides are giving it everything they have this week to prepare and be ready. How you prepared and how you've played in the previous AFC's [Championships], those aren't going to help you. It's all about how you prepare and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. So, I think guys have to understand that. We can't sit here and say, 'Oh, we'll be OK because we've got experience.' You've seen guys this playoffs, guys that haven't played in playoffs before, or only played in one or two playoff games, come out and play their best football in the game. Bill [Belichick] says it all the time; at the end of the day, when we get in the playoffs, we need everybody's best. Across the board, whatever role that is, whether it's every play, a couple plays, when you get out there we need your best.

Q: You can look at the play action for the Jags. How would you describe the importance of it in their offense, and in particular as it pertains to their tight ends and the fullback, who seemed to be instrumental in Pittsburgh?

DM: Yes, it's key. You can see, whenever you run the ball - obviously they average 140 yards a game rushing - and that will open it up. No defense can just sit back and let them run the ball and get 10, 15 yards. You have to try to be more aggressive, and they use that. They get defenses to start biting up, and they'll hit the tight ends. Obviously, they have a big target in Marcedes Lewis and they have a couple different types of tight ends to use. I think that opens that up in the middle of the field, and then when they get the opportunity, taking the shot deep down the field. We're studying the film, we know, but it's always a lot easier to sit here and talk about it and say, 'We've got to stop the run, we've got to stop the play action.' But they kind of go hand-in-hand. So, it's not an easy thing to do, and I think you saw that on Sunday when they got things going. You know, [Leonard] Fournette being able to run the ball, and then [T.J.] Yeldon coming in, and once the shots opened up, taking the shots down the field. You saw that; [Keelan] Cole had a big catch down the field, and I think that shows up time-and-time [again] when you're watching.

Q: Why do you think Bill Belichick has been able to have the career success that he's had, specifically in the playoffs. Most games and wins for a head coach in the playoffs.

DM: Since I've been here, it's just always been consistency. He demands the best out of the team every day. It's not a thing where we come in here, the playoffs start, and it's, 'OK, guys. Now it's serious time. Now it's time to do this.' We're doing the same things we've been doing all year, because I think he believes in how you coach the game, play the game, how you prepare. He believes you do all that stuff one way, and you do it every week, you do it every day. That type of consistency just trickles down throughout the whole team. Obviously, we have guys like Tom [Brady], who has been here 17 [or] 18 years. You have guys like myself who have been here for eight [years]. But then you have the guy who just came in here, either free agent or rookie, and you only see it done one way. From the oldest player on the team, all the way down to yourself, you've got to understand, 'Alright, if I want to have some success, this is what I need to do.' And I think that's the key, and I try to tell guys this time of year is no different. We've prepared, we've done everything, now it's time to put a little bit more in. There's no tomorrow.

Q: Jalen Ramsey said the other day, "We're going to the Super Bowl, and we're going to win it." Just curious how you guys felt about that?

DM: Nobody plays in this game to lose. I understand that. We're out here, we're preparing, we're doing everything that we can to try to win. I'm sure he's doing the same thing. Everybody's approach is different, and obviously they have a very confident group, I think across the board. Not just defensively, I know a lot of people are writing about how they are a confident defense, but I think across the board. You go out there [and] you win two playoff games on the road, you should be very confident. So, we know they're coming in here, they're going to be physical, they're going to be ready to go and confident. So, we've got to match that intensity and make some plays of our own.

Q: I know this is the seventh straight AFC Championship for the Patriots, but it's also the seventh straight for you. I know players dream of even playing in one. Do you ever take a step back and just think, "Wow, this is pretty surreal."?

DM: Yeah, I hate saying this every year, but my brother [Jason] on the other side has been in the league for nine years and never played in a playoff game. We're very close, we talk all the time, and he just wants to play in a playoff game, and I've played in a ton of these AFC Championship games. So, I never take it for granted. It's a great opportunity. You try to do everything you can, every guy, whether it's your body, whether it's mentally, just being able to play your best. To me, it's not always just to get to that next game, but you're doing it for your teammates, for the great ride that we've been on all year, for the ups and downs, the battling through. It's a great opportunity for all of us to be together and play together, and try to take advantage of this season, the 2017 season.

Q: Can you describe the unique or different feeling of this game, considering it's the game to get to play for a championship?

DM: Honestly, you don't even think about that. I think 'Flow' [linebackers coach Brian Flores] says it all the time, whenever we get in these big games, whether it's playoffs or a big division game, he always says, 'One play at a time.' We're all as human nature that your mind starts to drift, and you start thinking this, and he says, 'You've got to just lock in. One play at a time.' And not let the moment take over and get too big, or if a bad play happens, you start thinking about this. Just move on to the next play, good or bad, and just continue to do that for the whole game, and I think that has really resonated with me. Hearing that and trying to do that, just a simple one play at a time, not get too high or low, and just see how it turns out.

Q: Is that hard to do?

DM: It's very hard to do. But I think we've seen, because we've been in these games, the more you do that, you see that you have the ability to be playing bad, or a bad play happens, but you keep chopping, you keep doing it. It turns a little bit, and I think you've got to rely on that mentality, and when you work on it throughout the year, you hope that experience of doing it in 16 games that it shows up when you play in these playoff games.

Q: With Blake Bortles, Jurrell Casey called him, "Joker." Earl Thomas called him, "Sub-par." Jadeveon Clowney said he is, "Trash." What do you see when you watch him?

DM: It's kind of crazy, you know, the guy is still playing football. All those guys that said that, I'm sure they want to be in his spot right now playing in the championship game. But I've seen some of his interviews, and he seems like he has a great attitude, laughing about it and cracking jokes. And I think you kind of see that out on the field - the guy is a winner. Whether it's dropping back and throwing the deep ball in a drive where Pittsburgh cuts it to seven and you need to make a big play and he stays in the pocket and finds [T.J.] Yeldon after surveying the field. Or in other games, against Buffalo, he drops back, they drop into coverage, everybody has their back to him, and he scrambles for 15 yards [and] a big first down to keep the drive going. To me, you see a winner. A quarterback that is smart and makes all the right plays. When he is out there, he's trying to put the team in the best situation, and it shows up. I think you can throw out stats and you can do all that stuff, but at the end of the day, the only thing anybody cares about is winning, and obviously his team is playing in the AFC Championship. They've won a lot of games this year.

*Q: Rob Gronkowski has been able to do anything he wants against safeties and corners. What is it like guarding him in practice? How tough of a matchup is it? *

DM: Remember, I told you, he doesn't do that against us. It's always tough, and for us, I think it's pretty good, because we have a lot of times either two or three safeties that have been playing for a while, so we don't game plan our offense, but when we're out there we mix in some different things that we know we can do to try to slow him down. But, when you're in one-on-one situations, there's no better tight end in the NFL and I think everybody on the field knows that, and a lot of times you have him one-on-one and the ball is coming to him. But you get some good work when you see a guy every day. You can start working on knowing what he does and all those things. So, like I always say, we shut him down every day in practice.