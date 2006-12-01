Troy Brown and other Boston Celebrities Play Bingo with Fans for $10,000 in prize money

Foxborough, MA - Troy Brown and other Boston athletes will team up on December 11, 2006 at Gillette Stadium for Troy Brown Celebrity Bingo to benefit Children's Hospital Boston and Celebrities for Charity Foundation. Celebrities for Charity Foundation was granted a one day bingo license allowing Troy Brown Celebrity Bingo to give away $10,000 in prize money.

"We are very excited to be having this event again this year," says Brown. "We are appreciative to our sponsors and the fans for supporting us in this great event and to look forward to raising money for two worthy causes. It is sure to be an evening to remember."

Celebrities for Charity Foundation is a non-profit corporation that provides celebrities with the resources they need to fulfill both their philanthropic aspirations and they many charitable demands placed on them. The foundation is able to use its connections to donate over 1,000 pieces of memorabilia each year to local New England Charities for auctions or other sorts of fundraising efforts.

Children's Hospital Boston is the nations leading pediatric medical centers. Children's Hospital Boston is home to some of the best pediatric doctors, nurses and scientists in the world. With the largest pediatric based research center in the world, Children's Hospital is a leader in medical treatment and development for children and young adults.