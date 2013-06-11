Tuesday observations (Tim Tebow!) from Patriots mini-camp

New England's first day of mandatory veteran mini-camp certainly got a boost in media coverage and overall buzz when the team officially announced the signing of Tim Tebow Tuesday morning.

While the former Heisman Trophy winner and now Patriots third-string quarterback was the reason the likes of NFL.com, NFL Network and ESPN were on site for the practice, there were plenty of other interesting notes and tidbits from Foxborough.

The morning workout took place under cloudy skies on damp fields, but the air remained dry. Players wore helmets, sweats/shorts and once again were without jersey numbers.

Beyond Tebow, Gators were the overall story of the day as linebacker Brandon Spikes took to the practice fields for the first time this spring in New England. Spikes has been working out on his own in Florida as he rehabbed a knee injury and heads into the final season of his rookie contract.

The general feel of the practice was more crisp than the final session of OTA practices last week that was open to the media, when the Patriots passing game really struggled. Today there were far more completed passes and prized free agent addition Danny Amendola had his most active, productive workout in his short time in New England.

Beyond those key bullet points, here are one man's observations of a practice with players not wearing jersey numbers and the bulk of the action taking place more than a field away:

--Julian Edelman (foot), Nick McDonald and Rob Gronkowski (back, arm) were the only players not seen in some form on the mini-camp practice fields.

There was a large group of players rehabbing, riding the bike or spending time working with the training staff inside the Dana Farber Field House. That included Mark Harrison (foot), Donald Jones, Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty, Alfonzo Dennard, Brandon Bolden, Brandon Ford, Spikes, Aaron Hernandez, Josh Boyce, Sebastian Vollmer, Niko Koutivides, Nate Ebner, Tavon Wilson and Dan Connolly.

Dennard, Jake Ballard and Stevan Ridley were all on the practice fields after getting banged up in the final media session of OTAs. Ridley and Ballard seemed to take their normal reps in the mini-camp practice, while Dennard rehabbed and watched from the sidelines.

Spikes began the practice with the rehab group and in the indoor practice facility before taking to the field later and finishing up the day with a couple reps in team action against the offense.

--There were five players on the field who aren't listed on the New England roster at this point – No. 35 white, No. 41 blue, No. 68 white, No. 71 blue and No. 84 white. (Blue indicates a player on defense, white on offense.) These could very well be players in town on a tryout basis. The early media thought was that No. 84 was Jabar Gaffney, but that turned out to be incorrect. Whoever he was, No. 84 struggled at times, including trying to catch passes from Tebow in the opportunity portion of the workout.

--For the record, Tebow was assigned No. 5 in New England as backup quarterback Ryan Mallett already has No. 15. Tebow took part fully in positional drills and did a lot of throwing, but did not take part in team action with the offense. He spent these periods talking to coaches, primarily Josh McDaniels. Tebow did run the offense through a few plays during the "opportunity" portion of work late in practice while the more experienced players were on another field. Brian Daboll, who has primarily been working with New England's offensive line but is a former offensive coordinator with three different teams, ran this segment and called the plays for Tebow's offense. Tebow clearly still has the same questionable footwork and elongated throwing motion that has been an issue for him dating back to high school.

--Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was on the field observing the practice. He spent much of his time chatting with Belichick throughout the session.