Tuesday Patriots/Bucs practice observations

--It's interesting to see how the receivers are deployed for New England in various sets. It seems that often times when it's a three receiver set that includes Danny Amendola in the slot with Dobson and either Boyce or Thompkins on the outside. When all four are on the field, Boyce tends to be on the inside.

--Belichick seemed to spend a lot of time watching his defense work against the Bucs offense at the times when the teams split to work on two different fields at various points in the practice.

--Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels used headsets to call in the plays, simulating true game experiences in team action.

--Steve Gregory worked in front of Zoltan Mesko in punt action as the personal protector. Marquice Cole and Slater worked as gunners with the group. Harmon got work as the personal protector with the second group. Kanorris Davis and Justin Green also got reps at gunner.

--With Dennard and Dowling still not practicing, Cole continues to get a lot of work in the slot during traditional nickel looks.

--With Spikes not on the field, Dont'a Hightower bumped into the middle linebacker spot while rookie Jamie Collins took reps on the strongside at linebacker with the top unit.

--During punt return work Julian Edelman was the first back deep, followed by Washington and Thompkins. Edelman then was skipped for his rep on the second time through the rotation. Thompkins has not looked overly confident or smooth in his punt return chances.

--With the extra practice action and film crew from a second team, there were four different lifts with cameramen taping the action, including one between the two practice fields near midfield.

--Will Svitek continues to have to man the right guard spot with the first unit.

--Defensive tackle Lazarius Levingston batted down a Brady pass in team work despite the fact that he was being double teamed by Ryan Wendell and Logan Mankins at the time.

--Daniel Fells met with members of the medical staff on the far end of the field at one point. They appeared to be examining his left shoulder. Fells ran back to his teammates afterwards but did not seem to do much work after that point.