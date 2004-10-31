Turnovers low point for Patriots

]()On their third drive of the game, starting from their own 29-yard line, Brady was sacked and stripped by Pittsburgh linebacker Joey Porter. Forced to step up in the pocket because of pressure, Brady brought the ball back to throw but lost grip as he looked down field when Porter hit the ball from behind. The turnover gave the Steelers ideal field position, and they took advantage when Ben Roethlisberger finished a five-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress.

The Patriots barely had time to recover. On first-and-10 on the ensuing possession, Brady was intercepted by Pittsburgh cornerback Deshea Townsend, who took the ball 39 yards the opposite way for a touchdown. Brady, who was looking for Bethel Johnson on a curl route on the play, said Townsend simply jumped the route when Johnson slipped on the turf.

"He made a good play," Brady said. "I threw it, and the next thing I know he's turning and going with it the other way."

In just more than three minutes of game clock, the vibe of the game completely changed.

"We gave up 21 points in the first quarter," head coach Bill Belichick said. "They all hurt. Seven hurt, 14 hurt, 21 hurt. They all hurt. The game wasn't in good shape at the end of the first quarter. When you turn the ball over and you can't stop the ball on top of that, they're all bad."

The disastrous stretch of the first quarter not only stuck the Patriots with an 18-point deficit but also effectively took them out of their game plan.

"We got behind to a very good football team," Brady said. "We made it tough on ourselves to be down by 18 points at the end of the first quarter. We dug ourselves a big ditch and couldn't find a way out of it. It was just too much to overcome."

It wouldn't be the end of the miscues though, because for the third time in the game the Patriots turned the ball over on their first play of a drive when they opened the second half with the ball.