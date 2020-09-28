Twitter has field day with Cam Newton GIF

Cam Newton is no stranger to the GIF-able moment, and he gave us all a true gem late in Sunday's game.

On the bench and in conversation with N'Keal Harry, Newton gives him a look that can be best described as "Come on, man," as he slides down and completely off the bench. It didn't take long for this hilarious moment to go viral.

Newton said after the game that he would keep the conversation between the two of them.

"It's better to let people wonder what we were talking about rather than actually know it, and to be honest with you, I don't even know."

You don't need to know what was said to enjoy the moment though, and you have to give Newton credit. He completely commits to the bit. It's safe to say this will now be a regular in the GIF rotation.