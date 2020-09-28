Official website of the New England Patriots

Locker Room Celebration Following the Victory against the Raiders

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Twitter has field day with Cam Newton GIF

Sep 28, 2020 at 04:00 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Cam Newton is no stranger to the GIF-able moment, and he gave us all a true gem late in Sunday's game.

On the bench and in conversation with N'Keal Harry, Newton gives him a look that can be best described as "Come on, man," as he slides down and completely off the bench. It didn't take long for this hilarious moment to go viral.

Newton said after the game that he would keep the conversation between the two of them.

"It's better to let people wonder what we were talking about rather than actually know it, and to be honest with you, I don't even know."

You don't need to know what was said to enjoy the moment though, and you have to give Newton credit. He completely commits to the bit. It's safe to say this will now be a regular in the GIF rotation.

Here is just a small taste of the Twitter reaction from Sunday. Enjoy.

