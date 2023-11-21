Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

I understand that playing "moneyball" has historically been very successful for the Pats and is one of their organizational strengths (along with great ownership / culture / player development / willingness to bring great former Pats back into the fold (eg. Collins, Chung, Hoyer etc.), but are they taking it too far? There seem to be a lot of Pats still playing at a high level elsewhere that we could have retained if we paid them. Instead we let them go and then seem to panic and sign free agents that often don't work out as well as the departed. -Brian Fiedler

There's a lot to unpack here, but let's start with the "money ball" of it all, which I believe is the general notion that the Patriots have tried to build a team that has a strong middle class and focuses more on spreading out the cap hits rather than overinvesting in just a couple players. Not sure exactly who we'd say got away, other than Joe Thuney and Jakobi Meyers. I think both of those players could help this team right now, but Thuney is more complicated than Meyers due to the team's attention to the guard spot since 2020. Really, they shouldn't be missing Thuney after hitting on Onwenu and then spending a first-round pick at the left guard spot that ultimately became Thuney's replacement in Cole Strange.

So not to beat a dead horse from my perspective but to me it's not the spending model it's draft misses and lack of players selected by the team who are even worthy of a big contract. Even this offseason we're looking primarily at Kyle Dugger, Onwenu and Josh Uche with expiring contracts and none of them should necessarily break the bank. They spent in free agency in 2021 but I think we can all see now that it's hit or miss when you go that route. To me, the cycle is broken because there isn't a core of players from the draft that are defining the team, it's a mish mosh of older veterans and free agents, with just a smattering of players that have developed and even those are now facing a crossroads with the team.

Of all the things that have surfaced in the last 1-1/2 seasons of Patriots football, this "It was all Brady--Belichick is nothing without Tom"-narrative has bothered me the most. Pats fans are unbelievably spoiled, and the Pats-haters are simply too myopic to recognize that there was SO MUCH more to the unprecedented success of the team than a QB who evolved into the GOAT. The three Patriots-assistants who lasted the longest (with brief stints away from the team) are/were Dante Scarnecchia, Ernie Adams and Josh McDaniels. All three are gone. As are the treasure trove of great assistants like Romeo Crennel, Charlie Weis, Eric Mangini, Brian Flores, Brian Daboll and now Matt Patricia. There are more, but those are the headliners.

I'm curious if you feel that part of why Bill has fortified his coaching staff with family members is because they are the least likely to leave him with a void to fill in the offseason--as seems particularly the case with McDaniels' departure, that caught him by surprise when he had to wait a year to fill the position with O'Brien, his obvious first choice. -Steve Eckert

Personally I don't see that as a specific motivating factor, I think it's more that Steve and Brian have been around the team for 20 years and have gotten as much insight and grooming as any coach to come through this system. I think Bill would be excited to see both of them get external opportunities with the chance to grow under other coaches and systems. The brain drain has been a factor but I think we've seen some really good strides from the coaching staff with Demarcus Covington and Ross Douglas starting to earn some well deserved recognition in external circles. I'd also throw Mike Pellegrino in that mix because he's done a really good job developing cornerbacks in recent years no matter what kind of complications he's faced. I think the bigger problem has been developing the upper level personnel spots where there seems to be a disconnect between the players they're bringing in and how they're being used on the field. The 2022 draft class is a prime example right now in that regard. I also think the lack of an Ernie Adams/Matt Patricia sounding board for Bill Belichick has seemingly had an effect on some of the in-game decisions and finer points of execution and game-planning.

First time emailing PU so here it goes, looking at offense by position I don't feel good about keeping most of the players. So at wide receiver I have Pop Douglas, at tight end keep Brown and Henry on cheap deals, running back we need to think about locking Stevenson up long term, early draft a multi threat back, on the line Trent Brown has to go, we need to sign Big Mike at right tackle, Andrews will most likely retire, draft a four year starter at quarterback, can Strange play tackle? -Steve Phillips

Let's see if I can wade through all this. We can start at offensive line, where I am intrigued by the idea of just moving Mike Onwenu to right tackle. Or how about just giving him enough of a new contract that he'll feel like he's being taken care of even if he does end up playing more as a tackle than at guard, since tackles make more than guards. It seems like Sidy Sow has potential so that helps, but I still wonder if Cole Strange can retain his left guard spot and no, he won't be a tackle. The only other spot to consider with him is center so perhaps Strange and Jake Andrews could duke it out if David Andrews were to retire, though he is still under contract through 2024. At least having Onwenu back in the mix assures that the right side of the line will be secure. But really, if there was a way to get it done, I think my preference would be to get two new bookend tackles who are actually tackles this offseason. I still think Onwenu is most effective as a guard.

As for the rest, they need to add at running back for sure, but even without anyone under contract alongside Stevenson it's a stretch for me to see them extending themselves to retain him. It's just the nature of the position and there are too many needs. They should draft two complementary backs this season like they tried to do in 2022. Not sure Hunter Henry would be all that cheap but I am still all for his return while Pharoah Brown is a nice complementary piece who should be easy to retain.

Why are we all getting our hopes up that after the bye there will be a change? BB will trot out Mac again, he'll play poorly and make at least one crippling turnover again, along with multiple almost mistakes and they may stumble into a win because they are playing the only team more dysfunctional than they are. The reality is BB will not make any changes and we'll here the same grumbling refrain week after week. "Need to coach better, play better, on to (fill in the blank). My question is when is the decision to make changes, at QB, playing younger players, etc. out of his hand and ownership insist on changes? This with the recognition that they will not fire him during the season. -Josh Ferreira

Yeah, I think we're all sick of that refrain after these losses but I don't know how there can't be any changes after the bye week. Even Monday it still seemed up in the air at the quarterback position, but it's hard for me to see them not at least giving Zappe a week to show something. Will the week off for the bye do enough to reset Mac in any meaningful way? He was trending toward that awful interception at the end of Colts game and I'm not sure just a couple days away from the facility would do much to get him back on track.