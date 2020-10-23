Unfiltered Notebook 10/23: Edelman honed in on 49ers

Jennings seeing uptick

After seeing just 11 defensive snaps in the first two games, rookie Anfernee Jennings has seen more playing time the last two weeks, with 25 percent of the snaps against the Chiefs and 44 percent against the Broncos.

The rookie is following in the footsteps of other versatile linebackers like Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy with the ability to play both inside and on the edge.

"It's really hard to play one, and to play both takes a good level of instinctiveness and both mental and physical versatility because the skillsets are quite different between playing off the ball and only a few inches away from a good blocking tight end or a good receiving tight end," said Bill Belichick. "Jennings did both those things at Alabama."

Jennings said Hightower has been a valuable resource to his fellow Alabama football alumni, and that the team still studies all the great past Patriots linebackers.

"We go back and pick film up from probably before I was born and watch it," said Jennings. "Whatever we can pick from their type of game and try to apply it to our game. Just really understanding that a lot of great linebackers played here before me and just trying to soak it all in and continue the legacy of special linebackers."

With an increasing role, Jennings said he continues to try and be a sponge.

"I'm still picking it up, still learning," said Jennings. "I think what helped me a lot is just playing in the system that I played in at Alabama, where we were a multiple defense.

"Being versatile and being a smart player, making the most of every snap that I get and practice so that the coaches and the players can gain the trust in me."