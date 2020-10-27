Unfiltered Notebook 10/27: Pats looking to make practice execution into gameday reality

Patriots players were off on Tuesday, as it was the coaches turn to speak the media via Webex. Josh McDaniels took centerstage in the morning, as he and his offensive staff look to get Cam Newton and the attack back on track after a performance where not much was working.

"There's no shortcuts," said McDaniels, who stressed making practice execution gameday reality as the only way to start producing on offense. "We're gonna work as hard as we can to try to make improvements every day in practice. I know Cam will. He's dedicated to doing that, I know our whole group is. Nobody's content with what we've been able to do recently, we know we have to make a lot of progress quickly and we are hard at work doing that this week."

Quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch explained Newton is in the thick of it now, trying to learn a new offense and play in a style he's unfamiliar with in the NFL. Fisch said Newton's work ethic has been even sharper during the recent weeks of struggle and that should help get him and the team out of the rut.

"I think what it comes down to is he's continuing to gain experience and knowledge in the system," said Fisch. "There's clearly some times that we probably haven't pulled the trigger fast enough, therefore we're hitching a couple extra times or holding the ball a little bit longer than we would like to and that can cause many things. It can cause a negative play, a sack, an interception, an incompletion, a late throw.

"I've got to do a better job coaching, he's got to continue to do a better job reacting and understanding that the looks are always going to be a little bit different, that it is going to be a little bit faster on Sundays and he's going to have to quickly translate the game from the practice field to the game field."

Where will the coaches start? Leaning into what Cam does best.

"I think it starts with doing the things that he's comfortable with and then working those things in practice so you end up in a place with the entire unit and the entire group and, in this particular case, the people who are really working together to make it go so that they can get comfortable with one another and improve," said McDaniels.

For the second day in a row, the stress being placed not just the importance of practice, but practicing with purpose, is notable. Were the Patriots rusty back on the practice field last week? It sees certainly possible, but now, in their second week back on a normal routine, New England must take advantage of every moment of preparation.

"I think that's the biggest thing for us on the practice field, when you start stringing together days of practice," said McDaniels. "It's not okay to just go out there and be on the grass... you got to make progress, you got to produce results that are the types of results you want to see on Sunday during the games.