Unfiltered Notebook 11/29: Brady, Edelman impressed by Texans counterparts

Edelman had similar feelings about Hopkins. When told by Mike Giardi of NFL Network that Hopkins had studied Edelman's work after the catch to improve his own game, Edelman was flattered.

"It's pretty cool," said Edelman. "He's a hell of a football player. We've hung out a couple times here and there in the offseason. I've seen him around. Nothing but respect for him. He's a cool dude and he's an unbelievable football player. He's not a 99 for no reason in Madden. He's a stud. Fortunately, I don't play him, I play against the defensive backs and the defense. That's where my focus is. But that's very flattering and pretty cool."

"He always has a knack for getting the extra four or five yards," said Hopkins of Edelman. "He's one of my favorite receivers in the NFL because of that. Because he keeps the chains moving."

The last two matchups between the teams have been close. Despite the overall dominance of the Patriots in the win column everyone is expecting a hard-fought conference battle that will have playoff implications.