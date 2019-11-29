Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 17 - 12:00 AM | Sat Dec 18 - 05:55 PM

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Unfiltered Notebook 11/29: Brady, Edelman impressed by Texans counterparts

Nov 29, 2019 at 03:59 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-20191129-unfiltered-notebook

The Patriots finished off their Thanksgiving week on Friday with their last practice as they locked in on traveling to Houston to take on the Texans. Now that we're officially on to the most important part of the regular season, Tom Brady understands how important it is to start playing your best football.

"This is an important time of year for every team and the teams that are fortunate enough to really still be in it," said Brady. "This is the time where you've pretty much seen what you can do and what the other teams can do and the roles guys play and so forth. So, we've got to – we're playing some really good teams, and this is the one that matters the most is the one that we've got ahead of us."

Julian Edelman, who has fought through multiple injuries on track for the best season of his career, was his usual business-like self in the locker room after Friday's practice. Edelman is on pace for 110 receptions this season, which would surpass his career high set in 2013 of 105.

"It's a conference game against a really good opponent who we seem to play like every year," said Edelman. "It's very important."

The Patriots have faced the Texans five times in the last four seasons, including once in the playoffs. Despite being in different divisions, the teams are well familiar with each other both on and off the field.

There's no question Brady and Edelman are the two biggest offensive pieces for the Patriots, just as Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are for the Texans. Brady was impressed with Watson after getting to know him during 2018's joint training camp practices between the two teams in West Virginia.

"Watching him play in college, he's spectacular, and he's off to a great start in his pro career," said Brady. "So, really love watching him play. He's a great leader for their team and he's hard to stop. He's got a great arm, escapes. They have a lot of playmakers, so it's a very good offense."

Related Links

Edelman had similar feelings about Hopkins. When told by Mike Giardi of NFL Network that Hopkins had studied Edelman's work after the catch to improve his own game, Edelman was flattered.

"It's pretty cool," said Edelman. "He's a hell of a football player. We've hung out a couple times here and there in the offseason. I've seen him around. Nothing but respect for him. He's a cool dude and he's an unbelievable football player. He's not a 99 for no reason in Madden. He's a stud. Fortunately, I don't play him, I play against the defensive backs and the defense. That's where my focus is. But that's very flattering and pretty cool."

"He always has a knack for getting the extra four or five yards," said Hopkins of Edelman. "He's one of my favorite receivers in the NFL because of that. Because he keeps the chains moving."

The last two matchups between the teams have been close. Despite the overall dominance of the Patriots in the win column everyone is expecting a hard-fought conference battle that will have playoff implications.

"We've struggled against the Patriots in past years, but this is a different year," said Texans head coach Bill O'Brien. "Every year's different. Our team's different, their team's a little bit different, and we just have to go out there on Sunday night and we've got to play a clean game. We've got to play hard, we've got to be competitive for 60 minutes and see what happens."

Tom Brady threw some mutual respect back at his former offensive coordinator.

"It's a great football team, well-coached, very good on offense, very good on defense," said Brady. "They don't beat themselves, they're explosive. It's just a great football team. So, big challenge for us, Sunday Night Football. I'm sure they're going to give us everything they've got, and hopefully we can go match it."

Forbath joins Patriots after Folk surgery

The team officially signed kicker Kai Forbath after Nick Folk underwent surgery on Thursday to remove his appendix. Folk was released in a corresponding move to open a roster spot. With a short recovery time expected, Folk could be a candidate to return to the team, but Forbath would seem to have a chance to keep the job should he perform well in Houston this weekend. It should be favorable kicking conditions.

Forbath will make the fourth kicker this season after Stephen Gostkowski, Mike Nugent and Folk. He's seen time with four different times with his most recent action coming for Jacksonville last season, where he played three games and made four-of-five kicks with the one miss coming on a 50-plus attempt. He was perfect inside of 50 and made all three of the extra points he attempted.

Practice Report

The Patriots got some welcome returnees at the final practice of the week, which had a unique college fight song soundtrack playing over the loud speakers. While Dont'a Hightower and Isaiah Wynn were back on the field, Kyle Van Noy was a new absence and Ryan Izzo remained the last man knocked out by the illness that went through the locker room earlier this week.

Locker Room Sound Bites

Bill Belichick on how long snapper Joe Cardona and rookie punter Jake Bailey have handled having multiple placekickers this season"

"Yeah, they've been great. Joe's got a lot of leadership, obviously ,and more experience, but Jake's mature beyond his years. He's handled everything as well or better than I could imagine anybody at his age and his experience level handling it, from the punts to the field goals to the holding to the kickoffs. He's done a great job for us. They've both played great."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

The veteran linebacker is using his years of film study and experience in the Patriots defense to let the game come to him.
news

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

With a big conference game approaching, the Patriots rookie is staying true to the short-term focus that has gotten him to where he currently stands.
news

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Back after missing the final play against Buffalo, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips sees a potent challenge ahead from the Colts attack.
news

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

The Patriots can expect to have their hands full with a talented Colts team that is looking to insert themselves into the AFC playoff picture.
news

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

It's been quite the whirlwind year for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but he's focused on staying consistent to the finish.
news

Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris

The Patriots running back enjoyed getting a chance to reconnect with the roots of the game as he and Mac Jones took in some high school football championship games.
news

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

With plenty on the line, Bill Belichick and the Patriots prepare for a major divisional clash with the Bills.
news

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

Few NFL stadium experience compares to that of Buffalo, as the Patriots prepare to not only face the Bills but their fans and a dose of December weather.
news

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Josh Allen has all the talent and weapons to attack the Patriots defense in a variety of ways.
news

Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
news

Notebook: Jackson loves being a Patriot

The fourth-year cornerback continues to be at the right place at the right time as he keeps grabbing interceptions.
news

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

The Patriots offense is rounding into form as their offseason of hard work is starting to pay dividends.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss their time spent off during the bye week. Slater talks about playing football during a pandemic and how closely knit this group of players are...both on and off the field.

Kyle Van Noy 12/16: "I've always had a knack for the ball"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/16: "I just put my head down and work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 12/16: "That's the most important thing, taking care of the ball"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Davon Godchaux 12/16: "It's on to Indy. That's the mindset"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising