What They're Saying: Houston Texans

"I think every week in this league is a big challenge, and then when you play the Patriots, it's no different. It's a big challenge. They're a very well-coached team, they don't beat themselves, and defensively they're doing such a great job in a lot of different areas. I mean, they're taking the ball away at a historic rate, they play really good technique in the secondary, and upfront they've got a lot of really good players. And offensively they're doing a really good job of running the football, and they're very, very tough with their matchups. You know, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and then obviously with Tom [Brady] running the offense with Josh, it's very, very challenging. And then special teams, they have what I would call professional special teams players led by Matt Slater. I mean, they just do a great job. They know how to cover kicks, they know how to block in the return game, they don't beat themselves and I think they've blocked three punts. It's an excellent football team and that's why they're 10-1, and it's a big challenge for us."

- Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien