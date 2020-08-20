Official website of the New England Patriots

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Aug 20, 2020 at 03:27 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-matthew-slater-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

Now in his 13th season, Matthew Slater remains one of the bedrock leaders for the Patriots. Slater's special teams play has backboned multiple Super Bowl titles and his post-game speeches are the glue that has capped off many Patriots victories while keeping his teams focused on what matters most.

Despite his long-established success with eight Pro Bowls and two First-Team All Pro honors, Slater continues to doggedly pursue improvement while looking to teammates new and old for ways he can get better.

"I do think that there are things that I can be taught to do," Slater said on Thursday in a Webex call with reporters. "I look at players like Justin Bethel or Cody Davis, and then having the chance to work with them now hand in hand, there are things that they do as a part of their game that I don't do as well, and I think that I can try to incorporate those things. The saying goes, 'You can't teach an old dog new tricks.' This old dog is still trying to learn new tricks. I embrace that challenge."

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Check out photos of the Patriots during training camp at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Justin Bethel and Joejuan Williams
1 / 33

Justin Bethel and Joejuan Williams

Ja'Whaun Bentley
2 / 33

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Devin Ross
3 / 33

Devin Ross

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy
4 / 33

Lawrence Guy

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Will Hastings
5 / 33

Will Hastings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakob Johnson and Jakobi Meyers
6 / 33

Jakob Johnson and Jakobi Meyers

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel
7 / 33

Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead
8 / 33

Rex Burkhead

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Jeff Thomas
9 / 33

Jeff Thomas

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones and Julian Edelman
10 / 33

Jonathan Jones and Julian Edelman

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Jake Burt
11 / 33

Jake Burt

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Darius Kilgo and Nick Thurman
12 / 33

Darius Kilgo and Nick Thurman

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Jeff Thomas
13 / 33

Jeff Thomas

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White and Ja'Whaun Bentley
14 / 33

James White and Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Deron Mayo
15 / 33

Deron Mayo

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Robert Kraft and Gunner Olszewski
16 / 33

Robert Kraft and Gunner Olszewski

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Damiere Byrd
17 / 33

Damiere Byrd

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche
18 / 33

Josh Uche

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Rex Burkhead
19 / 33

Rex Burkhead

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Julian Edelman
20 / 33

Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cassh Maluia
21 / 33

Cassh Maluia

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Isaiah Wynn
22 / 33

Isaiah Wynn

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Devin Ross and J.C. Jackson
23 / 33

Devin Ross and J.C. Jackson

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Damien Harris
24 / 33

Damien Harris

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Gunner Olszewski
25 / 33

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Hastings
26 / 33

Will Hastings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mohamed Sanu
27 / 33

Mohamed Sanu

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead
28 / 33

Rex Burkhead

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Jakobi Meyers
29 / 33

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor
30 / 33

J.J. Taylor

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Jakobi Meyers
31 / 33

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Will Hastings
32 / 33

Will Hastings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers
33 / 33

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler

That old dog is a fixture at Patriots practice, often on his own, breaking down the nitty gritty details of his position and working on each individual piece throughout the sessions.

Slater admitted he can feel a bit isolated at times.

"I enjoy the process," said Slater of his private special teamer sessions. "It is a very unique situation that I'm in. Sometimes you wonder how my guys are doing over there in the receiver room.

"I'm really appreciative of our coaches being so each detail oriented and going out there with a plan and purpose not just kind of slapping it out there. I feel good about the plan we have each and every day and it brings me a lot of enjoyment."

Despite his experience and stature in the league, Slater continues playing with a chip on his shoulder that has helped motivate a long and fruitful NFL career.

"I think you should never get to a place where you feel like you have it all figured out," Slater said. "You should always be searching for more knowledge, more understanding of the game and trying to improve yourself. I think when that process stops, when you stop evolving in that way, then it's probably time for you to stop playing. And I don't think I've reached that point yet."

As for the 2020 Patriots, now with just over a week's worth of practice under their belts, Slater felt just the team was finally coming together after a virtual offseason.

"I think for us now being face-to-face, being able to spend time around one another has been very encouraging," said Slater. "For the hours we're in this building you're kind of able to put down your guard take your mind off all the things that are going on in the world and just enjoy one another's company and the gift of being able to play football."

Advertising