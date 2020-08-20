Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

That old dog is a fixture at Patriots practice, often on his own, breaking down the nitty gritty details of his position and working on each individual piece throughout the sessions.

Slater admitted he can feel a bit isolated at times.

"I enjoy the process," said Slater of his private special teamer sessions. "It is a very unique situation that I'm in. Sometimes you wonder how my guys are doing over there in the receiver room.

"I'm really appreciative of our coaches being so each detail oriented and going out there with a plan and purpose not just kind of slapping it out there. I feel good about the plan we have each and every day and it brings me a lot of enjoyment."

Despite his experience and stature in the league, Slater continues playing with a chip on his shoulder that has helped motivate a long and fruitful NFL career.

"I think you should never get to a place where you feel like you have it all figured out," Slater said. "You should always be searching for more knowledge, more understanding of the game and trying to improve yourself. I think when that process stops, when you stop evolving in that way, then it's probably time for you to stop playing. And I don't think I've reached that point yet."

As for the 2020 Patriots, now with just over a week's worth of practice under their belts, Slater felt just the team was finally coming together after a virtual offseason.