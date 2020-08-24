Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

The Patriots traded up twice in the third round of the 2020 draft to select two tight ends and both Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene have shown they can be contributors early in training camp. New England didn't get much out of the position in 2019 and the reinforcements behind Ryan Izzo, including undrafted rookie Jake Burt, have given the team a lot more to work with this summer.

"Devin and Dalton have worked hard," said head coach Bill Belichick via Webex prior to Monday's padded practice. "They've been out there, they've taken a lot of reps, they continue to get better. They have a long way to go, as do all the rookies that we've drafted, but we're seeing progress."

Tight ends are involved in all aspects of the Patriots offense and are often asked to play all over the formation, making the NFL jump at the position a difficult one. Both Asiasi and Keene have flashed, after initially bonding when they were roommates at the NFL Scouting Combine. Together, Keene thinks he and Asiasi will fit in as well on the field as they did off it.

"We complement each other in a lot of different ways on the field and it's nice having a guy who's in the same shoes as you," said Keene, while also crediting the help of the veterans in the tight end room like Izzo and Paul Butler.

"We got a couple older guys in our room with a little bit of experience, it's been really good to learn from them," said Keene after practice. "A lot of really talented and smart football players that we get to go learn from. You got us three rookies, which has been awesome, we're building some camaraderie and we got some guys to learn from."

"It's been great," said Asiasi of his first training camp, while enjoying the chance to work with his former roommate. "Being able to learn from [Dalton] and being able to see the way he works and the way he puts his best foot forward every day. It's been a pleasure working alongside him and coming in with him as well."

Asiasi has the frame to be an every-down tight end and has flashed strong hands. Despite the overwhelming amount of information and physical challenges, Asiasi maintained a soft-spoken calmn even after one of the most physical practices of the summer.

"Fun for me, a good experience, just trying to welcome any challenge the coaches give me and keep pushing forward, learning something each and every day," said the UCLA product.

The hardest thing for the rookies to learn? How much quicker everything happens.

"There's definitely a huge change in the speed of the game, that's something I'm trying to adjust to," said Keene. "Making better and faster decisions, being a better fundamental football player. I think that's a really big thing at this level."

Most importantly, Asiasi and Keene haven't missed a practice, a critical factor in getting them ready to play in an NFL game without any preseason action. So far they've both held their own, but the head coach reminded everyone that things were just getting started.