Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

"We can't really have any lapses for a play or two because that can be a 50, 60 or 70-yard touchdown."

2012's fantastic finish was just the start of a rivalry between two of the 2010's best NFL franchises. Super Bowl 49 was one of most climactic and hard-fought championship games in history, while 2016's re-match saw Seattle make a goal-line stand to hand the Patriots a rare post-bye home loss.

"I was just talking to Josh McDaniels about it today, every time we play Seattle it's always been a back-and-forth game," said McCourty. "We know when we play them it's two teams that are not gonna give up, they're going to battle and battle until the end of the game. No matter if you're up or down, it just doesn't change the play of every guy on that field."

Now McCourty returns to the scene of the 2012 crime, but this time without the vaunted 12th Man in the stands. Like the rest of his teammates this week, McCourty acknowledged he'd miss the intense energy that the fans bring.

"I think as athletes, that's what we're used to," said McCourty. "Don't get any of us wrong, it's tough playing in Seattle. Their fans are into it, they know when to yell, they understand the game of football but I also think there's an element of just taking the field and having the energy of the stadium. I think you probably ask both teams, home or away, in any stadium in the NFL, you'd just rather have fans there.

"I think for all of us as players, we can't wait for the opportunity to hopefully, someday this season, we get some amount of fans in every stadium."

How will McCourty help his team tackle their first road trip in the NFL COVID-19 era?

"We talk about veterans kind of giving advice or telling some of the younger guys and rookies how will be, but in so many of these situations it's new for all of us -- the coaching staff, the players," admitted McCourty. "So this will be different.