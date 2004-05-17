Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Nov 02 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 05 - 09:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

One-on-One with David Andrews | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

Vending Room Supervisors

Primarily responsible for supervising all activity in vending rooms where ~35 staff members operate on game daySupervise all vending room staff including:VendorsCashiersLoadersEnforce all policies and procedures to all vending room employeesTake a beginning and ending physical inventory of all items

May 17, 2004 at 03:37 AM

Primarily responsible for supervising all activity in vending rooms where ~35 staff members operate on game day

  • Supervise all vending room staff including:
*   Vendors
*   Cashiers
*   Loaders

* Enforce all policies and procedures to all vending room employees * Take a beginning and ending physical inventory of all items * Oversee vending room operations including

*   Setup & closing
*   Vendor loading
*   Cash handling

* Oversee the cashing out process * Documenting all incidents and policy violationsCandidates should have experience in food service supervisory experience. Cashier management experience preferred but not required.

Applicants must be able to work all Patriots' games and a portion of other events such as concerts, soccer matches and training camp.

All qualified applicants will be contacted in mid to late June for interviews.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Sign DT Jeremiah Pharms, Elevate OT Conor McDermott From the Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

Patriots Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate OL Conor McDermott to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Commanders Preview, Trick-or-Treating with Lawerence Guy, Slater 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with captain Matthew Slater to get his thoughts on the state of the team.  Plus, learn about Mike Gesicki's journey to the NFL. In addition, we go trick-or-treating with Lawrence Guy and his family, and Coach Belichick spotlights Washington's passing game on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: Washington Commanders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Miami Dolphins, and preview their week nine matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Journey: Mike Gesicki

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Mike Gesicki as he went from playing basketball as young boy, all the way to playing as a tight end for the Patriots.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater delves into Halloween memories and how the team has been fighting through adversity.

Mike Gesicki 11/3: "Got to go out there and execute"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Alex Austin 11/3: "I'm ready to work"

Patriots defensive back Alex Austin addresses the media on Friday, November 3, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising