Vending Room Supervisors

Primarily responsible for supervising all activity in vending rooms where ~35 staff members operate on game day
- Supervise all vending room staff including:
* Vendors
* Cashiers
* Loaders
* Enforce all policies and procedures to all vending room employees * Take a beginning and ending physical inventory of all items * Oversee vending room operations including
* Setup & closing
* Vendor loading
* Cash handling
* Oversee the cashing out process * Documenting all incidents and policy violationsCandidates should have experience in food service supervisory experience. Cashier management experience preferred but not required.
Applicants must be able to work all Patriots' games and a portion of other events such as concerts, soccer matches and training camp.
All qualified applicants will be contacted in mid to late June for interviews.