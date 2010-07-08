Veteran DL Hayward among six players released by Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday released six players including veteran defensive end Reggie Hayward and first-year offensive lineman Cameron Stephenson.
The team also waived five undrafted rookies: punter Robert Malone, cornerback Chris Hawkins, wide receiver Chris McGaha, and fullback Ben Stallings.
The notable move of the bunch is Hayward. The 31-year-old lineman has played in 45 games with 17.5 sacks for Jacksonville since joining the club in 2005 as an unrestricted free agent from Denver. Hayward has 39.5 career sacks in nine seasons.
Hayward broke his leg in the 2009 opener, and missed the remainder of the season.
The moves give the Jaguars an 80-man roster, the training camp limit. Jacksonville opens training camp on Thursday, July 29.