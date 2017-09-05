View from Above: Call 'em as you see 'em

Week Eight - vs. Los Angeles Chargers: WIN

Really is strange going with the "LA Chargers" here. Even fans in LA are having a hard time coming to grips with the fact there are now TWO teams in SoCal, when there were none for 22 years before the Rams returned a year ago. The ex-San Diego Chargers still have Philip Rivers, who can become the 7th player in NFL history to hit the 50K passing yard mark this season. New coach (Anthony Lynn), new defensive coordinator (Gus Bradley) and a talented rookie WR in Mike Williams, who was banged up early. DE Joey Bosa on the other side, but what else?

Week Nine - BYE

Week Ten - at Denver: WIN

Feels strange penciling in a Patriot win at Denver, but this game will come after a midseason week off, which will only help. New England is 12-5 following the bye week under Belichick, which includes the loss at home last year to Seattle. How soon we forget. The road should provide a big focal point, and so should LB Von Miller. No T.J. Ward, but old friend Aqib Talib is still in the defensive backfield. Will Trevor Siemian be the QB, or will erstwhile starter Brock Osweiler have replaced him by this point? Either way, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders will go and get whatever they're throwing.

Week Eleven - at Oakland (in Mexico City): LOSS

This week and the previous week at Denver are interchangeable, really. The biggest upset might be if the Patriots win them both - which of course, they could. But if Derek Carr is healthy - and stays that way to this point - this game could be the most-likely "L" on the schedule as the second of five road games in a rough six-week stretch. Oakland's offense still led the team to 12 wins and the playoffs last season. Beastmode has joined the backfield for this year, and the line allowed a league-low 18 sacks last year. Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin set the edge on defense, but will the secondary be improved?

Week Twelve - vs. Miami: WIN

Bizarre that the first game against the Dolphins - and just the 2nd AFC East game - comes this late in the season. Why? Because the NFL hoped to set up divisional games with potential postseason implications for the stretch run. Who's to say Miami won't be in the hunt? If Jay Cutler is still pitching by this time, and Jay Ajayi has another thousand-yard season in his sights, the Miami 2-Jays could play their way into divisional contention with a win in Foxboro. But the O-line has question marks, as does the secondary.

Week Thirteen - at Buffalo: WIN