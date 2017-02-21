View from Above: It's a volatile mix, sports and politics

In the end, everyone wants to be loved. Or at least liked and appreciated for their skills. When their skulls get in the way, it's often a different story.

The Patriots certainly know what it's like to be on the wrong side of the political process, having the misfortune of off-field controversy intertwined with success and Super Bowl titles on it. So it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise there would be controversy surrounding post-Super Bowl celebrations at the White House – as polarizing a place as there may be in this country today.

Six players have publicly said they don't want to go to the White House for any celebration?

Big deal. Or at least, it shouldn't be.

Patriots' owner Robert Kraft has accurately pointed out that in each of the previous four post-Super Bowl Washington visits, anywhere from 20 to 30 players have chosen not to attend for various reasons. Were they all politically motivated reasons? Tough to say, but you'd have to think it unlikely.

Yet, because some athletes (including some Patriots' players) choose to let their true feelings be known in the present day politically-charged environment, we react one way or the other – with very little middle ground. They are, of course, entitled to their feelings and their personal beliefs.

But we shouldn't care. Nope, not one bit.

Because opinions are what make the "world go 'round." Because differing opinions are healthy, good for the "big picture," and because differing opinions encourage freedom of speech and ideas. It's the American Way, after all. We won't agree on everything, of course. But we can agree to disagree.

We should be able to appreciate a difference of opinion on a topic, like politics, and still appreciate what an athlete can bring to his or her sport without having to tear them down because their politics don't align with our own.

I, for one, would go to the White House if given the opportunity. It's all about having respect for the office, respect for our government and our democratic way of life, and having respect for the people who are trying to make life better for all of us – even if we don't see eye-to-eye on the way toward reaching that goal.

Don't like what you see? Great. Our system allows us to change things every four years.

As I've opined previously, perhaps the time has come to somehow try and separate sports from politics once again? We could begin to smooth over our hurt feelings and differences of opinion if we simply eliminated White House visits altogether and stop using them as political grandstands.

But in doing this, we may also inadvertently discourage freedom of speech and limit the exchange of ideas and beliefs in a very public forum. Is that what we're really after here?

Smoothing things over just so we can all get along doesn't sound terribly democratic to me. The process isn't perfect, even if it has had nearly 250 years to progress. No one ever said sports and politics had to be a smooth mix.