View from Above: Pay no attention to the cooks in the kitchen

"We're onto..." now has company from the marketing department, apparently. ESPN's Darren Rovell reported over the weekend the Patriots have begun the process of looking forward to the quest for a 6th Super Bowl title – by filing to trademark the phrase "Blitz for Six." Chances are, you might see that used once or twice around Gillette Stadium, or applied to team gear before too long.

And did Belichick also give us a further peek inside the organizations' marketing plans, when he led the "No Days Off!" chant during the victory parade in Boston? The Patriots have also filed to trademark that particular phrase, similar to the "Do Your Job" moniker that has since become beloved.

"Do Your Job" and "We Are All Patriots" have been trademarked by the team's parent organization (The Kraft Group) in recent years, and in case you didn't know, "19-0" and "Perfect Season" were recently approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Patriots' exclusive use, nine years after the team flirted with on-field perfection.

A sign of events still to come? You never know. You need to be ready for anything these days.

Next on the agenda

While the Patriots are admittedly a little behind other NFL teams in preparing for 2017 -- hey, there was a little matter of a Super Bowl to prep for -- they're not as far behind the 8-ball as one might think.

Teams have been able to sign free agents since the beginning of January, and teams can also begin designating franchise and transition players this week. The NFL Scouting Combine will also take place before the end of February and run through March 6th in Indianapolis.

There is also the matter of deciding which unrestricted free agents (there are 13 from the past season's roster) to tender offers to, with two restricted-rights free agents and four more restricted-rights free agents to consider bringing back into the fold as well. The way the rules work, an unrestricted free agent becomes available to the highest bidder on March 9 if the Patriots decide not to negotiate and extend him beforehand.