View from Above: Putting aside any wounded pride

You're still due for a sizeable raise over last season. Is your salary below market-value for a guy who has two rings, a Pro Bowl slot and an All-Pro honor in his first three seasons? Perhaps.

So, it's ok to have some hurt feelings. Wounded pride can be a great motivator in sports. But don't let those feelings get in the way of a bigger picture, at least for this year. Another championship is the ultimate goal. And so is unrestricted free agency, at least for you, with the potential opportunity for earning what you think you might be worth on the open market.

You reap what you sow. As you told the media last week, "the past is the past. I'm just here to do a job and do anything to help the team win." Put aside pride and follow your own advice. Future success is right in front of you, just like those receivers you'll need to keep defending.

Celebrate good times? Come on.

Most of us seem to be ok with the "No Fun League" returning a little entertainment value to touchdown celebrations for next season.

But not Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis.

Lewis, who is on the NFL's competition committee, told ESPN last week "we had a good standard, and the whole standard has always been you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that's not a very good example for young people."

Oh.

Lewis added he didn't like the idea of individuals emphasizing themselves within a team sport.

"The rules were changed for a reason, and I thought we had a good outcome," he said. "Again, this is a team game...I don't understand why we want to give in to individual celebrations."

Lewis has a point, aside from his own signing and cajoling of questionable characters (Vontaze Burfict, Adam Jones, Joe Mixon) on the Bengals' roster. The relaxing of rules to allow entertainment or showmanship to emerge is a conflict of interest for a game that desperately needs to re-establish credibility and common sense. I would add here that the NFL has long been a "do as I say, not as I do" league, which has chipped away at credibility and common sense in decision-making for decades.

Now that you should, perhaps, set an example for a younger generation by teaching sportsmanship and respect for your opponent in the face of negative stories and bad news emanating from players and teams these days - what does this tell us about pro football today?

Sell the sizzle. Give fans and the media what they want, and life lessons-be-damned.

The NFL is not your momma.

Lurking around the corner

As defending Super Bowl champs, the Patriots know they're at the top of the list when it comes to considering contending teams for 2017.