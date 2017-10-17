View from Above: We're so close, maybe we can't see it?

So, was it a touchdown, or wasn't it? The officiating crew, led by referee Tony Corrente, explained the receiver "didn't survive the recovery" of the bobbled ball before he went out of bounds. Al Riveron, the league's senior VP of Officiating, said he was comfortable with the decision to overturn the original TD call.

But the former VP's of NFL Officiating, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira, both thought the original call of a touchdown should have remained in place.

Corrente also explained there was "obvious" proof the touchdown should be overturned after the video review. Maybe he and his crew saw something most of America was not privy to? The key words in the rule book for such instances are "indisputable evidence." Was there indisputable evidence to first call a touchdown and then take it back?

For Jets fans, no way. For Patriots fans sure, it looked like it. Besides, as horrific as Ben Dreith's roughing the passer call on Sugar Bear Hamilton against Ken Stabler and the Raiders was back in 1976, I figure New England should still get the benefit of the doubt on at least another call or two from the zebras.

You?

A win is a win, but...

The Patriots' defense had 10 days off after the Tampa Bay game, which also meant ample time to work on the little things to help make them a better unit. Right?

A 13-play, 88-yard touchdown-opening drive from a Jets offense that also converted not one, not two, not three but FOUR third down plays on that drive was quite the eye-opening slap-to-the-face.

Defensively, New England has allowed 30 1st quarter points this season in six games, after allowing 32 1st quarter points in 16 games last year. This team clearly is not playing to its' strength early in any game so far this season.

New England, when they win the coin toss, continues to defer receiving until the second half. Sure, it paid dividends this week against the Jets (scoring on the final 1st half drive and first 2nd half drive) for the first time this season. But why dig yourself into an early hole when the best defense right now is taking the ball behind a Tom Brady-led offense?

Against a better team, that early hole might eventually become too deep to traverse.

Tricks with very little treats

Six penalties for 45 yards was an overall improvement in this area, but two of the calls going against the offense begs the question - why?