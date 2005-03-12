Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 04 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 07 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Vikings sign ex-Packers safety Sharper

Mar 12, 2005 at 04:02 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (March 12, 2005) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran safety Darren Sharper to a four-year contract.

Sharper, cut by the Green Bay Packers in a cost-cutting move earlier this week, started at free safety the past six seasons and ranks fifth in team history with 36 interceptions. He led the team with four interceptions last year and scored three defensive touchdowns.

"Darren is very excited to be going to Minnesota," agent Joel Segal told The Associated Press.

The Packers tried to get Sharper to restructure his deal, but he balked at a pay cut, hoping he could make more on the open market.

The Vikings were only too happy to have him fall into their laps.

"He's a great playmaker and has been a nemesis of ours for years," Vikings vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski said. "He's an outstanding leader and will be a tremendous addition to our defense."

Segal would not comment on the terms of the deal, saying only Sharper received "a significant signing bonus."

The signing was the latest move in a busy week for the Vikings, who also signed cornerback Fred Smoot to a six-year deal and re-signed tight end Jermaine Wiggins.

Free-agent receiver Plaxico Burress also visited the Vikings this week, but left without a contract. While Brzezinski didn't rule out resuming negotiations with Burress, he said the Vikings have no immediate plans to bring in any more free agents.

"We have significantly upgraded our football team this week," Brzezinski said. "Now we'll start turning our attention toward the draft."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Griddy Mac! Pats QB shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch

Griddy Mac! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch.

Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Renfrow in back of end zone

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in back of end zone.

Flea-flicker! Mac Jones fires missile to Diontae Johnson

Flea-flicker! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fires missile to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson's INT comes via cat-like reflexes

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's interception comes via cat-like reflexes.

Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah assess top performers from 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

NFL Network's Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah assess the top performers from the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising