5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Vikings sign ex-Ravens WR Taylor

Mar 15, 2005 at 03:01 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (March 15, 2005) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent receiver Travis Taylor, who was a disappointment in his five seasons in Baltimore.

Taylor was drafted 10th overall out of Florida in 2000, but was never able to duplicate with the Ravens the success he had in Steve Spurrier's pass-happy offense. Taylor's best season came in 2002 when he caught 61 passes for 869 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts. Last year, he had 34 receptions for 421 yards.

"Travis gives us a player with a tremendous amount of potential and the ability to be a game-breaker," coach Mike Tice said. "He will have the chance to showcase his skills with us."

Taylor played with eight different starting quarterbacks in his five years -- Elvis Grbac, Randall Cunningham, Tony Banks, Trent Dilfer, Anthony Wright, Jeff Blake, Chris Redman and Kyle Boller.

Daunte Culpepper, a three-time Pro Bowler who set franchise records in several categories last season, is entrenched as Minnesota's starter.

"It's a situation where Travis gets to play with one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, which is something unfortunately he hasn't had a chance to do the last five years," said Taylor's agent, Mitch Frankel. "No disrespect to the quarterback in Baltimore, but Daunte's one of the best."

Taylor should be the No. 3 receiver behind Nate Burleson and Marcus Robinson, who left Baltimore after last season to sign with the Vikings. They need to add depth at the position, having traded star Randy Moss to Oakland.

The signing apparently ends any chance that Plaxico Burress will land in Minnesota. Burress was thought to be the most desirable receiver available in free agency but has not been able to land a job.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Munich to Stage First-Ever Regular-Season Game in Germany; Frankfurt also to Host Future Games

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

MORE LATEST NEWS
Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
