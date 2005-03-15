Vikings sign ex-Ravens WR Taylor

MINNEAPOLIS (March 15, 2005) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent receiver Travis Taylor, who was a disappointment in his five seasons in Baltimore.

Taylor was drafted 10th overall out of Florida in 2000, but was never able to duplicate with the Ravens the success he had in Steve Spurrier's pass-happy offense. Taylor's best season came in 2002 when he caught 61 passes for 869 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts. Last year, he had 34 receptions for 421 yards.

"Travis gives us a player with a tremendous amount of potential and the ability to be a game-breaker," coach Mike Tice said. "He will have the chance to showcase his skills with us."

Taylor played with eight different starting quarterbacks in his five years -- Elvis Grbac, Randall Cunningham, Tony Banks, Trent Dilfer, Anthony Wright, Jeff Blake, Chris Redman and Kyle Boller.

Daunte Culpepper, a three-time Pro Bowler who set franchise records in several categories last season, is entrenched as Minnesota's starter.

"It's a situation where Travis gets to play with one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, which is something unfortunately he hasn't had a chance to do the last five years," said Taylor's agent, Mitch Frankel. "No disrespect to the quarterback in Baltimore, but Daunte's one of the best."

Taylor should be the No. 3 receiver behind Nate Burleson and Marcus Robinson, who left Baltimore after last season to sign with the Vikings. They need to add depth at the position, having traded star Randy Moss to Oakland.