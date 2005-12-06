Vinatieri, Brady and Branch reach milestones in 16-3 win over Jets

Adam Vinatieri became the Patriots' all-time leading scorer, passing Gino Cappelletti's previous record with a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half against the Jets. The kick gave Vinatieri 1,131 career points, passing Cappelletti's mark of 1,130 points. That mark had stood as the franchise record for 34 years and 349 days (533.5 games) since Cappelletti - one of the original Boston Patriots - retired following the 1970 season. Vinatieri ended the day with 1,135 career points. Vinatieri is in his 10th NFL season and was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent prior to the 1996 season. The two-time Pro Bowler (2002 and 2004) led the NFL in scoring last season and is one of just two kickers in NFL history (Jason Elam) to record 100 or more points in each of his first nine NFL seasons. In his career, Vinatieri has converted 20 game-winning field goals, including final-minute game-winners in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII. Vinatieri is the Patriots' all-time leader with 260 career successful field goals.