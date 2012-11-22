Vince Wilfork Postgame Press Conference Transcript

On the win…** The guys did a great job on a short week, turning it around very quickly after the Sunday game. To get the coaches to come in here to New York on the road, in a division game, on Thanksgiving, just a lot of things that can work against us. Guys stayed focus in practice, all the way up to game time. It was the details that we had down pat. It showed tonight. Guys made a lot of plays for us. We played together as a team. That's the most beautiful thing about this win.

On his impact in causing turnovers…

I (could not) care less about the individual (accolades). Our main goal is to win. I prepare my tail off, just like my teammates, just like I expect everybody else. We prepare well. Our main goal is to win. If we win, I'm fine. I can have one tackle. If we win, I don't care. To see guys make great plays, I'm talking about fumble recoveries, forcing the ball out, turnovers, kicks and on offense not turning the ball over. I'm telling you. This team is a tough football team, mentally and physically. From day one, that's what we wanted to be, mentally tough and physically tough and play smart football. I think mentally we had some tough games this year. We failed and lost three, but we also played some tough games and we won. This team is a steady group. When we play together, we play well. Good things happen. It's fun. It starts being fun when you score 28 points in a quarter. All you can say is, 'Wow.' We have a motto here, play 60 minute. No matter what the score says at half time or third quarter. Finish the game. Go out and play 60 minutes.