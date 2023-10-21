Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

"I showed up and all I wanted to do was start for this team, wanted to start and I want to show Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, Brian Cox and Roman Phifer and all these guys that I belong," said Vrabel, adding how special of a team it became. "I'm just so appreciative of everybody, that we held each other accountable because there was trust. There was an understanding, there was a respect that you could say things that needed to be said to each other. And every day that's what I'm trying to recreate.

"Wherever I coach and now it's in Tennessee, obviously. But I'm trying to recreate what we had in that locker room. And I don't know if we'll get it, but we're going to try every day. I'm going to try because nothing was more important than the team. Not your feelings. Not your stats, not your paycheck. Not what you've done in the past. Nothing was more important than football team."

Vrabel was joined on stage by Scott Zolak, Drew Bledsoe, Richard Seymour, Ted Johnson and Romeo Crennel, as the group reminisced about some of their favorite Vrabel moments.

"What I would say is when he came in, he raised the compete level," said Johnson of Vrabel. "We had a high compete level. Now that linebacker group, we had to compete on everything. I mean, just everything we did, it was a competition. And that was partly because of how Mike was wired. You know he he was wired that way and we had a unique room of linebackers, all just very good at their own skill set. And there's two ways to keep a job in the NFL, either you're pretty good at a few things or you dominated in one thing. Mike was really good at a lot of things. He was one of the most complete all-around football players I've ever I've ever played with."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick closed out the program sharing some personal favorite stories and anecdotes about the all-time coach and player, including one of his favorite memories of Scarnecchia yelling at a monstrous former player named "Big Cat" Williams.

"They didn't call him 'Big Cat' for nothing. He's like 6'8", 300 whatever. He blocks out the sun," said Belichick. "It's training camp and frustrations are kind of coming on and you see Scar yelling at Big Cat, but he's looking straight up at Big Cat. 'You don't use our techniques. That's why you're not doing this right. You're not having any success because you have your way and your way is not working. So you better start doing our way. Alright, well you're never gonna be any good.' And he's looking straight up, Big Cat's looking straight down at him.