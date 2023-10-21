Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Sat Oct 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 22 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Oct 21, 2023 at 03:33 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2023-pats-hof
Photo by David Silverman

FOXBOROUGH - New England Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia got their red jackets on Saturday as the esteemed duo took their long-awaited places in the team's Hall of Fame, where their contributions to the organization will be highlighted and remembered forever.

Due to rainy conditions, the 2023 induction ceremony was moved inside Cross Pavilion at Patriot Place but the location shift did little to dampen the excitement along with an array of Patriots greats who came to show their support for a player and coach who meant so much to the franchise.

Robert Kraft began by introducing Scarnecchia, thanking him and his family for their dedication and contributions.

"Many football coaches act like marine drill sergeants, but for Dante, it was no act," said Kraft. "His journey with the Patriots spans over four decades, a testament to his unwavering commitment and love for this team. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who made greater on-field contributions over his 34 seasons which propelled us to 10 of our NFL-leading 10 Super Bowl appearances and helped us claim five of our six Super Bowl championships. Dante's contributions to the Patriots are not just measured in wins and losses, but in the countless players he has mentored, the lives he has touched and the culture of excellence he helped foster."

Scarnecchia's vast football experience had unparalleled value to the team during the two decades of dominance, as his offensive lines helped pave the way with dominant run games while also protecting superstar Tom Brady as he composed his own Hall of Fame career.

A tough, no-nonsense coach who always seemed to get the best out of his players, Scarnecchia's contributions to the franchise are hard to fathom. His career spans both the best of times and the worst of times in Patriots history giving him an unprecedented perspective even among the all-time team Hall of Famers.

Scar-hof
Photo by Eric J. Adler

"When something like this happens to you, I think the only thing you can do is to thank all the people that helped you get here and that's what I am thrilled to do today," said Scarnecchia. "Because I think today is all about the words 'thank you' and they're really important to us."

Scarnecchia ran down his list of thank yous, starting most importantly with his wife Susan and family who supported him throughout his career, and running through everyone in the organization, top to bottom, who helped him along the way before finishing by thanking his players.

"Thank you to the many players I had the privilege to coach and that includes special teams, tight ends, defense for four years and offensive line," said Scarnecchia. "Thank you for being attentive. Thank you for buying in. Thank you for the hard work in the meeting room and on the practice field. Thank you for practicing like winners and playing like champions. Thank you for establishing and maintaining a culture that was conducive to winning. Thank you for all those things and, most importantly, thank you for putting up with me."

Scarnecchia was joined by some of those final players after his speech, with Matt Light, Dan Koppen, Sebastian Vollmer and Nate Solder taking the stage to share some stories of their experiences playing under him.

"You always did tell the truth," said Matt Light. "You always had our back and we are definitely very thankful and thankful to be in this position to enjoy this moment with you and celebrate what has been an unbelievable career."

Vrabel-RKK
Photo by David Silverman

Robert Kraft returned to the stage to introduce Vrabel, who spent eight years with the Patriots after arriving in 2001 as a member of a highly productive free agency class that helped the team secure their first title in Super Bowl 36. Vrabel was one of the prototypical Patriots from the first dynasty era, a tough, smart and versatile player who came through with his best play in the biggest moments. The linebacker won three championships with the team and was a key piece of 2007's 16-0 season in which Vrabel posted career highs in sacks (12.5), QB hits (17) and forced fumbles (four), earning first-team All-Pro honors as well as his only trip to the Pro Bowl.

Remarkably, Vrabel had ten career catches with the Patriot and all 10 went for touchdowns, including two in Super Bowls, a fact that came up frequently throughout the day's speeches.

"On and off the field Mike was a natural born leader," said Kraft. "He was a mentor to younger players, a voice of reason in the locker room, and a man who led by example, his wit, timing and delivery always seem to be the perfect antidote to lighten the mood in some of those serious team meetings. His unique blend of toughness, strength, intelligence, work ethic and versatility earned him the respect of his coaches and teammates alike and a place among this franchise's all-time great players."

Now head coach of the Tennesee Titans with a new perspective on the NFL since leaving New England, Vrabel embraced how special it was during his run with the Patriots.

"I don't want anybody to [take it lightly] when they go away from here because any time that you're associated with a Hall of Fame with an organization that has the trophies that this one has behind it, I don't think you take it very lightly," said Vrabel. "And again, I just remind everybody, don't take what you have for granted, especially what we had here."

It was a long journey for Vrabel, from four years spent as a backup in Pittsburgh to when he arrived in New England looking for an opportunity that became a Hall of Fame career.

Vrabel-hof
Photo by Eric J. Adler

"I showed up and all I wanted to do was start for this team, wanted to start and I want to show Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, Brian Cox and Roman Phifer and all these guys that I belong," said Vrabel, adding how special of a team it became. "I'm just so appreciative of everybody, that we held each other accountable because there was trust. There was an understanding, there was a respect that you could say things that needed to be said to each other. And every day that's what I'm trying to recreate.

"Wherever I coach and now it's in Tennessee, obviously. But I'm trying to recreate what we had in that locker room. And I don't know if we'll get it, but we're going to try every day. I'm going to try because nothing was more important than the team. Not your feelings. Not your stats, not your paycheck. Not what you've done in the past. Nothing was more important than football team."

Vrabel was joined on stage by Scott Zolak, Drew Bledsoe, Richard Seymour, Ted Johnson and Romeo Crennel, as the group reminisced about some of their favorite Vrabel moments.

"What I would say is when he came in, he raised the compete level," said Johnson of Vrabel. "We had a high compete level. Now that linebacker group, we had to compete on everything. I mean, just everything we did, it was a competition. And that was partly because of how Mike was wired. You know he he was wired that way and we had a unique room of linebackers, all just very good at their own skill set. And there's two ways to keep a job in the NFL, either you're pretty good at a few things or you dominated in one thing. Mike was really good at a lot of things. He was one of the most complete all-around football players I've ever I've ever played with."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick closed out the program sharing some personal favorite stories and anecdotes about the all-time coach and player, including one of his favorite memories of Scarnecchia yelling at a monstrous former player named "Big Cat" Williams.

"They didn't call him 'Big Cat' for nothing. He's like 6'8", 300 whatever. He blocks out the sun," said Belichick. "It's training camp and frustrations are kind of coming on and you see Scar yelling at Big Cat, but he's looking straight up at Big Cat. 'You don't use our techniques. That's why you're not doing this right. You're not having any success because you have your way and your way is not working. So you better start doing our way. Alright, well you're never gonna be any good.' And he's looking straight up, Big Cat's looking straight down at him.

Minutes later, with practice was winding down, Scarnecchia was asking Big Cat about how his family was, a perfect example of how effortlessly Scarnecchia could toggle between a hard-nosed coach and the caring person he is, Belichick relayed to the delighted laughter of the audience in attendance.

Scar-RKK
Photo by David Silverman

"You had a great way," said Belichick to Scarnecchia. "A great way of teaching, of getting [your] point across and a very, very effective, great teacher... great fundamental teacher and a great scheme teacher."

For Vrabel, Belichick again hit on what an ideal teammate Vrabel was and shared an example of the linebacker's acerbic wit.

"Mike had an edge to him," said Belichick. "[He] could kind of get away with it because of the respect everybody had for him. And he was funny. He was funny.

"So, I walk in [the meeting room one day] and say tomorrow, we're gonna have weigh-in and Mike is sitting in the back of the back of the room, and he yells down. 'Hey, Bill. It's not the players you should weigh in, why don't you weigh in the coaches?'

"It broke up the room, you couldn't do anything but laugh because honestly you look around, you know, and all of us are overweight, except for Dante."

But Belichick was also sure to highlight what made Vrabel a Patriots Hall of Famer.

"It was very easy to picture Mike as a coach when he was a player," said Belichick. "It really was because he was very cerebral, but at the same time, Mike is one of the best fundamental players that I think I've coached. I've coached a lot of linebackers, but Mike was a very good fundamental player, the use of his hands, he's long, he's very strong, very stout, and has a good feel for how to rush against those long tackles. Obviously, that's why he's wearing red jacket. I mean, he was a very, very productive player, his leadership and his intelligence that he brought to our team, not just our defense, obviously, but even the coaching staff."

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Activate CB Jack Jones, ST Cody Davis and Elevate Two From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

The Patriots second-year cornerback is on track to make his season debut after spending the first six weeks on injured reserve. 
news

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

With a mix of ferocity on defense and finesse on offense, Mike Vrabel established himself as one of the most versatile and dependable Patriots of all time, earning him a rightful place in the team's Hall of Fame.
news

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Over a 34-year career that spanned 5 Super Bowl championships, 10 AFC Conference Crows, 6 head coaches, and 4 different ownership groups, Dante Scarnecchia proved to be a foundational figure for the New England Patriots
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three, List 16 Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Although the Patriots ruled out three players for Sunday's game against the Bills, TE Hunter Henry (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and has a chance to play. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts and perspectives on the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Going over schematic ways Bill Belichick could defend quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense. 
news

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton is hoping his speed can help provide the offense with a boost.
news

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

The Patriots offensive coordinator shared his message to the Patriots offense before Tuesday's practice and discussed Malik Cunningham's role moving forward.
news

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

The Patriots are struggling to find some options at quarterback.
news

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

After going 39 straight drives without a touchdown, the Patriots offense snapped out of their slump in the second half vs. the Raiders. Can they build on it moving forward?
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

The Patriots were more competitive in the desert this week, but couldn't make enough plays in the end to pull off a comeback. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Activate CB Jack Jones, ST Cody Davis and Elevate Two From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting 4th Annual Block Party at Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Highlights

Watch the best from today's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony when the franchise inducted two new members.

Honoring Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia | Hall of Fame Hype

Get ready as the New England Patriots honor Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium in the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and preview their week seven matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Ezekiel Elliot 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Plus, learn the depth of Davon Godchaux's passion for fashion, when we spent time with him in Miami this off season. In addition, we look back at a memorable high scoring Bills-Patriots game from the past and find out which defenders concern Coach Bill Belichick on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 10/20: "Right now just have to keep working"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, October 20, 2023.

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott to discuss how things are going with the offense. Elliott talks about their direct snap play that led to a touchdown, and also speaks to how Rhamondre Stevenson looks up to him.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising