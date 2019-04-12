We'd like to solve the puzzle: Patriots get shout out on 'Wheel of Fortune'

After a Super Bowl win, the Patriots show up in the most unexpected of places -- a baseball game, an aquarium and school projects.

This week, the team added a game show to that list.

On a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," contestants were tasked with solving a puzzle in the "Headlines" category, and the reigning Super Bowl champs starred in the answer. One contestant solved the puzzle, "Patriots win Super Bowl again," and long-time host Pat Sajak said that the headline wasn't the only thing repeating itself.

"Harry, we might have to stop that. I think there's been a mistake. We've had this puzzle before," he said.

In fact, the Patriots were an answer after Super Bowl LI. The puzzle read, "Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl." However, a contestant tried to solve the puzzle and got it wrong by saying it was the team's sixth Super Bowl win. Hey, he may have been wrong in 2017, but now, we call that a premonition.