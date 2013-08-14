Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 06 - 11:55 PM

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

Wednesday practice observations

Aug 14, 2013 at 07:08 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20130814-belichick-schiano.jpg

The Patriots and Bucs went at it for the second straight day but the play by play took a backseat to Tom Brady and his potential injury. The Franchise came up limping following a throw toward Aaron Dobson, appearing to hurt his lower left leg. He limped a bit and went to the sideline for a play with trainer Jim Whalen.

After Ryan Mallett took over for one play, Brady returned and tossed a few short passes before leaving again, this time for good. He and Whalen made their way through the crowd and toward the Dana Farber Field House and was not seen again.

It was tough to see what happened on the play but it appeared that Bucs defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn bull rushed Nate Solder and the tackle was pushed back and he and Brady got tangled up. The Patriots had no further details to add to the situation.

With that obviously casting a pall on the remainder of the proceedings, here are some observations from the Patriots 15th practice of training camp.

--The Patriots were without six players on Wednesday including a key addition to the list – tight end Daniel Fells. Fells appeared to injure his shoulder midway through Tuesday's practice, and although he remained on the field he did not take part in any more reps. He joined wide receiver Mark Harrison (NFI/foot), offensive lineman Tyronne Green, tight end Rob Gronkowski (PUP/arm, back), defensive end Jermaine Cunningham and defensive lineman Armond Armstead (NFI/illness).

The good news was linebacker Brandon Spikes was back in uniform after missing yesterday's practice. Spikes appeared to be shaken up after a play in the preseason-opening win over Philadelphia last week but evidently it wasn't anything serious.

Devin McCourty continues to wear his red, non-contact jersey despite taking part in virtually all of the workout. He was even showing some physicality while covering Bucs receivers in drills.

There remains a group of players who have recently returned to uniform but have yet to do much. That includes corners Ras-I Dowling and Alfonzo Dennard as well as offensive linemen Dan Connolly, Marcus Cannon and Kevin Haslam. They were seen working on conditioning on the lower practice field at times during practice. Wide receiver Michael Jenkins, who has been with that group the past two days, was more active and took part in the receiving drills.

--Vince Wilfork spent some time on the stationary bike early in practice but joined his fellow defensive linemen for drills shortly thereafter.

--After suiting up for Tuesday's practice, Tampa's All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis was in shorts as a spectator on Wednesday.

--While the players were going through their pre-practice routines on the regular fields, the specialists for both teams were all working out on the lower field. Not only were they relegated a different spot but the goal posts were both crooked due to a rather strong summer wind. As Andy Hart said, the uprights were upwrongs.

--As Andy pointed out yesterday, the Bucs do some different drills as part of their warm-up. Today they had one station where a coach would bounce a fumble near the sideline and the defenders would need to keep it in bounds before recovering it. Hadn't seen that one before.

--Robert and Jonathan Kraft were on the field watching practice. At one point Robert conducted an interview with a German reporter who is often in Foxborough covering Sebastian Vollmer.

--Dobson made a terrific catch while jumping over Bucs cornerback Leonard Johnson during one-on-one drills. With the pass coming toward the inside, Dobson was able to elude Johnson and make the touchdown catch.

--The Fox broadcast team, which will handle the game on Friday night, was on hand to watch practice. Steve Albert, Daryl "Moose" Johnston and Tony Siragusa walked between the fields and took in the action.

--Aqib Talib was beaten badly by Vincent Jackson on a slant early in the one-on-ones but the veteran corner responded later. The next time the two hooked up, Talib jammed the taller receiver effectively and knocked him off his route. Josh Freeman's throw went right to Talib, and the corner made the easy pick.

--The teams will practice again on Thursday with the tempo likely to be slowed to a walk-through, or near-walk-through pace. The practice is open to the public and will commence at 2 p.m. It will be the final practice open to the public this summer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Late Myrtle Milledge remembered as oldest Patriots fan

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Daniel Jeremiah breaks down top WRs from 2022 combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Peter Schrager top five prospects to watch at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

James Jones reveals WRs who boosted draft stock

NFL Media's James Jones reveals which wide receivers boosted their draft stock with their workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising