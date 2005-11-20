Week 11 injuries: Pro Bowlers go down

(Nov. 20, 2005) -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas separated his right shoulder in a loss to Cleveland, and San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Lito Sheppard sprained ankles in Week 11.

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the club's leading tackler, got hurt while trying to hit Browns rookie quarterback Charlie Frye in the first half of a 22-0 loss. Thomas charged Frye and tried to wrap his arms around the QB, who got off his throw.

After minimal contact, Thomas immediately grabbed his forearm and headed toward the sideline. He was helped off the field in obvious pain, treated on a trainer's table behind the bench and then driven to the locker room. He didn't return.

Dolphins coach Nick Saban said Thomas will undergo an MRI exam on Nov. 21.

"Zach is an outstanding player and a great leader," Saban said. "We certainly miss him when he's not in there. If he can't play, we will certainly miss that."

Thomas has led Miami in tackles in eight of the last nine seasons. He was credited with four stops before getting hurt.

Also, Dolphins linebacker Junior Seau left Browns Stadium with a walking boot on his left foot.

At East Rutherford, N.J., the Eagles' Sheppard sustained a high left ankle sprain in third quarter when he got tangled up with Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress on an incomplete pass. The Eagles originally announced the ankle was broken, but updated the diagnosis to a sprain after their 27-17 loss to New York.

Sheppard, who made the Pro Bowl last season, has 27 tackles, two interceptions and one sack this season.

For the Giants, center Shaun O'Hara sustained a sprained ankle and tackle Luke Petitgout injured a knee. Both finished the game on the sideline.

In San Diego, Gates sprained his right foot at the end of a 21-yard reception midway through the third quarter of the Chargers' rout of Buffalo. He was tripped up by Angelo Crowell and then had safety Lawyer Milloy land on him. The Chargers (6-4) aren't sure how long Gates will be out.

Gates, voted an All-Pro last year after setting an NFL record for tight ends with 13 touchdown catches, caught five passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. He has seven TD catches this year.

The New York Jets lost two quarterbacks. Brooks Bollinger took a hard hit from Denver's Al Wilson in the first quarter of a 27-0 loss to Denver and exited with a concussion that left him vomiting on the sideline. Vinny Testaverde replaced him, but had to leave in the fourth quarter after hurting his ankle.

Emergency quarterback Kliff Kingsbury mopped up, going 1-for-2 for 17 yards.

"Our quarterback situation is in shambles," Jets coach Herm Edwards said.

The 42-year-old Testaverde, who signed with his former team after injuries to Chad Pennington and Jay Fiedler, went 15-for-25 for 152 yards with two interceptions. Four of the first five drives he engineered ended in turnovers. Bollinger went 4-for-5 for 26 yards.

St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger bruised his right shoulder after getting sacked in the third quarter against Arizona.

Bulger, who missed two games with a sprained shoulder earlier this season, was hurt when blitzing safety Adrian Wilson came in clean and drove the quarterback's shoulder into the turf on an 11-yard sack.

Bulger left the field holding his throwing arm, and after medical attention on the bench, he walked to the locker room. This was his second start after missing two games with the previous shoulder injury.

Rams cornerback DeJuan Groce sprained his neck, and safety Adam Archuleta sustained a concussion when the pair collided on Arizona's first offensive play.

At Nashville, Jacksonville safety Nick Sorensen broke his right ankle just before halftime of the Jaguars' game against the Titans.

Sorensen was on a kick coverage unit and had run downfield after Titans returner Adam "Pacman" Jones when he collided with teammate Jamie Winborn. Jones finished off an 85-yard return, while Sorensen immediately began waving to his sideline for assistance.

At Chicago, Carolina starting middle linebacker Dan Morgan, also a Pro Bowl player, sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and didn't return. Morgan was helped off the field after being blocked on a run by the Bears' Thomas Jones. Morgan led the Panthers with 74 tackles entering the game.

Washington receiver James Thrash pulled a hamstring in the second quarter, and H-back Mike Sellers was hospitalized for a possible bruised kidney after a fourth-quarter clip by Isaiah Ekejiuba in the Redskins' 16-13 loss to Oakland.

Dallas tight end Brett Pierce tore a knee ligament in a win over Detroit, likely ending his season.

San Francisco running back Kevan Barlow sustained a concussion against Seattle. He had 21 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards before leaving the game in the second half.